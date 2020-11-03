Today’s election could be one of the most uncertain in modern U.S. history because of record absentee, mail-in and early voting in Indiana and across the country.
The number of advance ballots cast so far could surpass 95 million. To understand the magnitude of this number, compare it to the 136.7 million TOTAL votes officially recorded in the 2016 presidential election four years ago.
Advance voting (9 million) has equaled the total vote of 2016 in Texas alone.
Because of the huge early voting numbers, it is likely that winners in many races, from president on down to local races, won’t be determined by the press time for the Tribune-Star’s print edition Tuesday night.
In fact, it could take days for election officials to reach an unofficial vote count.
Because of this unprecedented situation, we want to alert readers that vote results will be posted to our website throughout the counting process. What we report in our Wednesday morning print edition is likely to be partial results only in some races.
Results of the presidential and statewide races will rely on The Associated Press. AP is a trusted election news service that does not call winners until they are certain.
Local election results will be reported by the Tribune-Star’s team of journalists. As votes are tallied and reported by clerks’ offices in Vigo and surrounding counties, they will be posted to our website, www.tribstar.com. Those results, whether complete or partial, will be reported in our print edition for Wednesday morning.
We will keep readers apprised of our election results reporting process until winners of races are determined.
— Max Jones, editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.