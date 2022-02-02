Election filing period might be extended

The final day for candidates to file for the May 3 primary election is scheduled to be Friday; however, inclement weather may extend that filing time, LeAnna Moore, chief deputy clerk, said Wednesday.
The Vigo County Courthouse was closed at noon Wednesday by county commissioners citing the potential for ice and snow accumulation.
If the courthouse were to be closed Thursday only, candidates still have until noon Friday to register for the primary election, Moore said.
However, if the courthouse were closed both Thursday and Friday, an extension would be made until noon Monday, Moore said.
"Depending on the closure, we have to move it to the next business day until noon," Moore said. "So if we are closed both Thursday and Friday, it will be extended until noon Monday. State code says we just have to extend one day until noon."
"Right now we are just looking at it one day at a time," Moore said.
