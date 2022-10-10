The Vigo County Election Board in an emergency meeting Monday afternoon reversed course and voted unanimously to adopt a new format that will place all candidates in a race on the same electronic voting screen.
Additionally, the board unanimously voted that if format changes are not made as of the start of early in-person absentee voting Wednesday, early voting would be delayed until the updated format is in place.
A day earlier, the board had declined to take action on the voting screen issue when Republican members of the board — Clerk Brad Newman and Brian Garcia — would not second a motion by Democrat member John Kesler to move forward with the format change.
The change in voting screen format had been advocated by Vigo Democratic Party Chair Joe Etling and Republican Chair Randy Gentry. Following the Sunday meeting, Gentry, who has authority to appoint his party's representatives to the Election Board, announced he was removing Garcia as GOP representative and appointing Jerry Arnold to replace him.
During Monday's meeting, Kesler again explained his reasons for disputing the ballot format.
"This issue we have been discussing as to the ballot screen, as it is currently presented, it might result in confusion or mistake by the voters," said Kesler, who serves as president of the election board. Kesler raised the ballot screen issue last week during a test of voting machines and made motions for the format change and potential early voting delay the board finally adopted on Monday.
Kesler said because only a format change is being made, the voting machines do not need to be retested. Kesler and Arnold, the newly appointed Republican representative on the board, each cast a ballot to test the machines prior to the start of the Election Board's meeting.
Arnold said Kesler voted in 2 minutes and 6 seconds, adding Kesler even went back and changed a vote on the electronic screen before finishing. After the meeting, Arnold said the test dispels a concern that the new format, while adding pages for voters to review, would add time to the voting process.
The meeting was delayed nearly a half hour to allow attorney Chou-il Lee, a former attorney for the City of Terre Haute, to be at the meeting. Lee filled in as election board attorney due to a conflict with the law firm of Terry Modesitt, who is seeking election as prosecutor. Modesitt's race was one of the races impacted that did not show both the Republican and Democrat on the same electronic screen.
Another impacted race included the District 1 seat for Vigo County commissioner between Democrat incumbent Brendan Kearns and Republican challenger Mark Clinkenbeard.
"I am glad this is all behind me and I am ready to campaign," said Clinkenbeard, who attended the meeting. "As I said all along, I want a fair election. Let me be clear, if I do win this election it would not be due to ballot position."
Kearns, who had called for the format change at the board's Sunday meeting, declined comment Monday after the board voted to make the change.
Prior to Monday's emergency board meeting, Newman posted a statement on Facebook and included a portion of it when he addressed the board at the meeting.
In his Facebook posting, Newman said, "The ballot that was prepared by my office meets the requirements of Title 3 of the Indiana Code and approved by the state. Integrating the ballot into the voting machines created a few races where the voter would have to scroll down in order to see all candidates and similar contests. While the machines require the voter to scroll down prior to moving on, there are citizens who seek to politicize this issue.
"I stand by the proposition, and always have, that the integrity of the Vigo County elections rises above political party. This election should be about the qualifications of the individual candidates and their abilities and skills to perform the duties that come with the office. I refuse to allow individuals to hijack this election with an issue and narrative completely irrelevant to who the best candidate is," Newman said.
"Towards that end, the staff of the Vigo County Clerk's office has worked tirelessly to create a new manner of uploading the ballot, meeting the statutory requirements, and addressing the concerns raised."
Newman stated that his office had identified funds within the existing budget to transfer so that no additional appropriation of taxpayer dollars would be required to change the voting screen format.
Asked after the meeting what the new format would cost, the clerk said, "I moved upwards of $30,000 (in the clerk's budget), but it will be more than that."
