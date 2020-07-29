With less than two months to submit a vote center election plan to the state, the Vigo County Election Board is working toward a two-plan approach.
The board met Wednesday, live streamed on its Facebook page, to discuss its next steps. Board President Kara Anderson said the board will not use public schools, which had been vacant in the primary election, but are planned to be open in August. That means the board may have to consider more early vote center sites or have sites open longer to accommodate voters, Anderson said.
“I agree. The concept has to be time over space,” said Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman, citing it would be difficult to find a building the size of a school gym that allows for spacious social distancing for in-person voting.
“I don’t think the [Vigo County] Solid Waste [District office] would have a problem going to 28 days” for voters to cast an absentee ballot, Newman said. “The [Haute City Center] mall will be a location” that can be used for a longer time, he said.
“I think we need a plan A and plan B, with one for in-person and the second if we are caught up is this COVID-19” surge in the fall.
Anderson said the County Annex is already open 28 days prior to Election Day.
“Maybe this is the year that we go to four 28-day [early] vote centers, then we have four to five centers” that are open for seven days prior to Election Day for early absentee ballot voting.
Using the concept of a bicycle wheel, the county could require five voter centers that are open 28 days prior to Election Day, Anderson said.
The board discussed a need for a longer-term vote center in West Terre Haute and discussed businesses it could contact to provide space.
“We just need to start looking and we are going to have to monitor what goes on around the state,” Anderson said. “We don’t have a lot of time to get a plan in,” adding the board must submit its vote center plan to the Indiana Election Division by mid-September.
While Indiana removed its primary election expansion for mail-in absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election, Anderson said that could be reinstated by the governor, something the board must also monitor.
In other business, the county clerk’s office is looking into costs for new voting equipment. Current voting equipment is 10-year-old technology, Newman said.
The county obtained new voting equipment in 2014. However, that equipment first had to go through a year-long approval process through the state prior to going on the market for counties to obtain.
Anderson said it is important to keep up with election technology.
“If we went back and tallied up every vote that has been done on that equipment since 2014, we are in the millions for those to be pecked, printed, scanned and moved ... so we have gone through 12 [election] cycles on 10-year plus technology,” Anderson said.
