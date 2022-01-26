There is to be an Election Board Meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Vigo County Courthouse, 33 S. Third St.
Among other agenda items, the board is expected to act on the preliminary form of the public question for the Vigo County School Corp. high school project referendum, which would be on the May 3 ballot.
It also is expected to finalize voting centers for 2022 elections.
Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/vigocountyclerk.
