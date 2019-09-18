Twenty one non-profit agencies will receive laptops once used for elections in Vigo County.
The Vigo County Election Board Wednesday voted to distribute the five-year old laptops that had served as e-poll books.
"We've got a wide variety of people we will be able to help with laptops," said Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman.
There are 49 laptops going to organizations that include preschools, churches as well as agencies such as Swope Art Museum, Happiness Bag and Council on Domestic Abuse. The county has 54 laptops, so there are still opportunities for non-profit organizations to request some laptops from the clerk's office, Newman said.
The Election Board also voted to dispose of old battery backups for the e-poll books.
"Because they are an inventory item, they have to be disposed of on a state form," said Board President Kara Anderson.
Also, the board voted to hold a public test of voting equipment on Oct. 2, a change from a previous Sept. 25 date.
Newman said referendums on a casino and school funding will be placed at the top of the Nov. 5 general election ballot, and efforts to educate voters will begin this week.
"If you live in the county, you can vote on the two (referendum) questions. If you live in the city, you can vote on everything" on the November ballot, which includes a race for mayor in the city of Terre Haute.
Newman said 1,500 fliers on polling locations will be attached to delivery pizza boxes for Domino's Pizza and Papa John's Pizza as well as fliers put into grocery bags at Baesler's Market and West Vigo IGA. Newman said West Vigo High School printed the flyers, saving the county about $1,500.
"Without the community's help, without these people helping us out, we could not do this," Newman said.
Additionally, the county will run radio ads regarding voting center locations, Newman said.
The Vigo County Public Library already has an effort -- VoteVigo.org -- online showing voting center locations and election information.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
