Local voters have leaned toward the winning presidential candidate in 31 of the last 33 elections, according to Dave Leip, overseer of the "Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections" website — a treasure trove of historical statistics for political junkies. The 1908 and 1952 outcomes are the exceptions. The Donald Trump era and 2020 — the year like no other — could end Vigo's bellwether run.