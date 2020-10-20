Vigo County residents have multiple options for voting in the upcoming 2020 general election.
See attached stories for information on local candidates.
Currently, the Vigo County Annex, Haute Center City and The Meadows are open as Vigo County vote centers; they opened Oct. 6.
One week prior to the Nov. 3 election, another five voter centers will open.
Additional voter centers opening on Oct. 27 are the National Guard Armory, 3614 Maple Ave; Vigo County Solid Waste Management, 3230 E. Haythorne Ave.; IBEW Local No. 725, 5675 E. Hulman Drive; International Union of Operating Engineers Local 841; West Vigo Elementary Conference Center, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute.
On election day, all eight of those centers will be open, as will an additional 10 vote centers, for a total of 18 vote centers in Vigo County.
The 10 additional vote centers open on election day include Indiana State University Hulman Student Union, 550 Chestnut St.; Vigo County Public Library, 1 Library Square; CASY-Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St.; Plumbers & Steamfitters Union Local 157, 8707 E. Milner Ave.; American Legion Post 104, 2690 Fort Harrison Road; Sandcut Firehouse, 5970 E. Rio Grande Ave.; Pimento Firehouse, 2389 E. Cottom Drive; Boot City Opry, 11904 S US 41; New Goshen Firehouse, 9113 US 150, West Terre Haute; Maryland Community Church.
