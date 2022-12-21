More than 30 Vigo County elected officials ranging from state representative to township board member took the oath of office Wednesday in the Vigo County Courthouse.
Those sworn in were both Republican and Democrat.
The ceremony, conducted in Circuit Court, also included four new Vigo County School Board members: Rick Burger, Eric Graves, James “JD” Skelton and Ken Warner. School board races are nonpartisan.
As the program began, the courtroom was packed, with standing room only and people waiting outside of the courtroom. Proud family members stood beside their loved ones taking the oath of office.
The swearing in is an opportunity for those who campaigned hard and won election to participate in a ceremony in front of family and community members, said Joe Etling, Vigo County Democrat party chair.
The event included a multi-agency honor guard presenting the colors.
Yzabel Tio sang “The Star Spangled Banner” at the start of the ceremony and a few Christmas carols after it ended.
After the ceremony, Rick Burger, newly elected Vigo County School Board District 5 member, said of his new duties, “We have a challenge ahead of us. … I really believe that our plate is full. I’m looking forward to getting started and working with the community.”
Skelton, who won the District 2 race, said he’s looking forward to working with current board members and the three other newly elected board members.
“I think we can do a lot of positive, not only for the corporation, but the community,” he said. “I’m looking forward to that role and that opportunity.”
Warner, who won the District 4 race, said he’s looking forward to working with everybody. Among his goals are getting a technical/agriculture/ trades campus built; getting existing buildings updated; and planning for the district’s long-term future.
The board has much on its plate, including the search for a new superintendent.
“It’s going to be a lot of work,” Warner said. “We have a lot of different things coming at the same time.”
John Plasse, who won re-election as Vigo County sheriff, said after the ceremony, “It feels good to have the trust and confidence of the voters to be elected to a second term.”
His goals are to increase communication with the public and to work on accreditation for the sheriff’s office. He also hopes to increase deputies on the road patrolling the county.
Plasse noted that the first time he was sworn in, the ceremony included Democrats only. Wednesday’s ceremony was both Republican and Democrat.
“I think that’s a good sign that we are working together. … I know sometimes at the national level we see both sides don’t work together very well. I hope Vigo County is not going to be like that,” he said.
Those sworn in begin their terms, or next terms, in January. Some of the elected officials invited were unable to attend due to illness or being out of town.
Judges administering the oath were Michael Lewis, Superior Court Division 6; Sarah Mullican, Circuit Court judge; and Chris Newton, Superior Court Division 4.
Mullican and Newton both were re-elected in November and also were sworn in.
Charles Johnson took the oath of office as the new judge in Vigo Superior Court 1. Tonya Pfaff also was sworn in for another term as state representative.
Several county and township officials also participated.
