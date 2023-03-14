Washington, DC – Eleanor Ramseier, co-founder and executive director at Camp Navigate, has been selected to serve as a 2023 Afterschool Ambassador, the national Afterschool Alliance announced today.
She is one of just 16 leaders in the country chosen for the honor this year.
Afterschool Ambassadors continue their work with local after-school programs while serving a one-year Afterschool Ambassador term, organizing events, working with community leaders and policy makers, and in other ways increasing support for the after-school and summer learning programs families rely on.
“We are absolutely delighted that Eleanor Ramseier will serve as a 2023 Afterschool Ambassador,” said Jodi Grant, Afterschool Alliance executive director.
While students and families need after-school and summer learning programs more than ever, programs are facing significant challenges including staff shortages, funding shortfalls, and finding ways to meet the academic and social needs of students as they recover from the challenges the pandemic created, Grant said.
"We need strong, creative champions to spread the word about the essential role after-school programs play in keeping kids safe, inspiring them to learn, and giving parents peace of mind that their children are safe and supervised after the school day ends, Grant said. "Ramseier is poised to be just the kind of powerful advocate we need.”
Ramseier said she is looking forward to joining the Afterschool Alliance in growing support for after-school and summer learning programs.
“I’ve seen up close the incredible ways these programs support students and families and the critical supports and services they provide. That’s even more important now, as we recover from the isolation and hardship the pandemic caused," Ramseier said in a news release. "Many of our kids have ground to make up, and after-school and out-of-school programs, such as summer camps, can help them do that. I’m so proud to be part of the after-school movement and to have a chance to serve as an Afterschool Ambassador this year.”
Camp Navigate serves the youth of West Central Indiana with a summer camp, afterschool programs and an after-afterschool program. Each of these programs has the mission to teach young children skills that will prepare them for successful adulthood.
The program practices servant leadership by providing opportunities for the children to meet a community need by planning and executing an event. It encourages healthy habits through appropriate snacks and meals, a Camp Running Club, and visiting professionals who instruct the children on personal health issues.
Community partners include Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, Ivy Tech, Union Hospital, Indiana State University, United Way, the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, CenterPoint Energy, Duke Energy, Chick fil A, Thompson Thrift, local financial institutions, businesses, and individuals, with funding and facilitators presenting and involving the children with hands-on projects.
