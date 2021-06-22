Eight vie to fill seat on County Council

A slate of eight candidates is set for a Democratic Party caucus Thursday to fill a vacant at-large seat on the Vigo County Council.
Democrats will caucus at 6 p.m. at Operating Engineers Local 841, 6801 S. U.S. 41, to fill the seat. Party Chairman Joe Etling will preside over the caucus.
Previously announced candidates include Jim Mann, a teacher at Terre Haute South Vigo High School and a former Vigo County councilman; R. Todd Thacker, business manager and financial secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 725; and Jennifer Todd, an assistant professor in Indiana State University’s Department of Social Work.
Other candidates include Brandon R. Halleck, Tess Brooks-Stephens, Steve Shaffer, Crystal Reynolds and Tom McGuire.
Halleck is chief operating officer for Chances And Services for Youth (CASY) and owner of The Dance Studio. Halleck holds a bachelor of science degree with a double major in social science education and history from Indiana State University (2002), as well as a master’s degree in leadership development from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (2011).
“The most important thing for me is my work in the community, understanding the needs of our community, working with children and families, creating collaboration, grant writing, and working with a $3.5 million plus budget,” he said of his work in CASY.
“I believe our elected officials need to come prepared to work with and serve the community — the entire community — which is something I practice every single day,” Halleck said.
Brooks-Stephens is pastor at Allen Chapel AME Church, who ran for the Terre Haute City Council in 2019. She was involved in a court issue regarding ballot position. Vigo County Circuit Court Judge Sarah Mullican ordered that Brooks-Stephens name be placed before the name of Cheryl A. Loudermilk in the 2019 District 3 City Council race, which Loudermilk went on to win.
Brooks-Stephens is a 1986 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School. She has a bachelor’s degree in genetic counseling from Martin University (2000) and a masters degree in divinity from Payne Theological Seminary in Ohio (2014).
“I want to see some diversity on the council and have the opportunity to have some change,” Brooks-Stephens said. “I think the black community needs to have a voice at the table in the decision process ... how money is allocated, where it is being spent and how the budget is formed. I think we need to be involved in local government.”
Shaffer is an organizer and recruiter for the Indiana State Pipe Trades Association and is a 26-year member with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157.
He is a 1994 graduate of West Vigo High School and completed a five-year apprenticeship with the Plumbers and Steamfitters, where he now serves on the union’s elected executive board. Shaffer is a retired reserve deputy sheriff, serving 20 years, and he served 14 years as a volunteer fireman for the West Terre Haute Fire Department, which now is the Sugar Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
In the 2010 Primary Election, Shaffer lost to Bill Thomas in a primary election. Thomas won the general election that year for the District 2 seat on the Vigo County Council. For the past 10 years, Shaffer has also served as president of West Terre Haute Little League.
“I think with the experience of being a public servant for the last 25 years plus, I feel that I have a good foundation to serve the people of this county in the areas to help prosper the community at the crossroad of an economical boon,” Shaffer said.
Reynolds, who works as the forensics case manager at Hamilton Center, briefly filed a candidacy for county clerk in 2020, but withdrew her candidacy in the primary election.
She holds a doctorate in educational administration from Indiana State University, as well as a master’s and bachelor’s degrees in history from the university. She is also a researcher and historian.
Reynolds said she “would bring a different perspective” to the council which she said needs “more diversity of thought, ethnicity. I don’t belong to any one camp or group of people. I will work for and support all people in the county,” Reynolds said.
She said she can “bridge the gap and navigate among all cultures. I’ve befriended and gotten to know Hispanic, Asian, Black, Hispanic, international, white, etc., cultures in Vigo County. This is my strength (and) brings me joy.”
McGuire, a resident of Burnett, is a supervisor/operator for McGuire Excavating and Trucking. He is a 1979 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and later attended Oakland City University for one year.
McGuire also worked in the coal mining industry, including working at Universal Coal Mine and in the Rainbow Coal Mine in Dugger as well as at other companies. McGuire said he help start Triaxle Trucking in Terre Haute, which later became McGuire Excavating and Trucking, owned by his brother, Denny McGuire.
Tom McGuire then worked for ENTACT, an Illinois environmental remediation firm where he said he went from an operator to a general superintendent of Midwest operations. After seven years, working mostly away from home, he returned to Terre Haute to work at McGuire Excavating and Trucking
“I am running because I feel that over the years of traveling and being in other places where I have seen a lot of things, plus having worked in the construction industry... I feel I can bring a lot to the table that people don’t see,” McGuire said.
The at-large seat on the County Council became vacant May 27 when Councilman Don Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart, were killed while on a sidewalk in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. One of two vehicles involved in a collision careened onto the sidewalk, striking the Terre Haute couple.
