Eight Democrats seek at-large County Council spots

Eight Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination to run in the fall for three at-large seats on the Vigo County Council.
They are Marie Belzile-Theisz; Ryan Carter; Derek D. Gibson; Brandon R. Halleck; Aaron D. Loudermilk; James R. [Jim] Mann II; Donald W. [Don] Morris and Ed Ping. Loudermilk and Mann are incumbents.
Marie Belzile-Theisz
Belzile-Theisz, a North Vigo High School teacher, is a member of the second class of Hoosier Women Forward, a political and civic leadership training program that encourages Democratic women to become more active in politics and leadership roles.
She says her participation in the program inspired her to run as a candidate for Vigo County Council at large.
“I am a firm believer in service to community,” she said. “When I saw some opportunities open up on the council, I wanted to take my involvement to a different level. My experience being in schools has given me a good window into what our community strengths and needs are.”
As far as the budget and anticipated income tax revenue declines, she gave credit to the county council for having a budget surplus. “We are lucky we are in the black … a lot of other counties are hurting.”
It will be important to be fiscally responsible and look at ways to keep the budget tight, she said. The council should work with department heads and community stakeholders to assess what can be trimmed and “where things are needed the most.”
Taxes in Vigo County are “fairly significant” right now, Belzile-Theisz said, and she would not be in favor of increasing or adding any kind of additional taxes. People are struggling, and “I think we really have to look at what we can do within.”
When she makes decisions about what should be funded, “I will ask a lot of questions,” she said, and she will be “upfront about my reasoning.”
Asked how she would support a stronger economy in Vigo County, Belzile-Theisz said, “We’ve got some really strong people in our community who have an understanding of what we need to do.” A strong plan is needed as well as collaboration and partnerships that include colleges, businesses, nonprofits and schools.
She believes quality of life improvements are important in attracting economic development and growth.
Belzile-Theisz also said she’ll do more than wait for citizens to reach out to her. “I think we have to do a good job of reaching out to them,” which will include attending various functions. “That’s a big priority for me,” she said.
Ryan Carter
Carter, who works security at a local hospital, said he is running for several reasons. “A lot of people said I couldn’t run,” he said in a recent interview. “I feel there is stuff that needs to be done the right way.”
Also, he enjoys serving the community.
Even though it’s anticipated the pandemic will reduce income tax revenue for the county, he believes that with revenues from the new casino — expected to open in fall 2021 — “everything should stay in the black. There should be no reason … why the county should be negative.”
In deciding what should be funded in a county budget, Carter said, “I think the answers lie within the community … the people. I think it should come down to not just our vote, it should come down to what the people want.”
Carter said he would consider “maybe holding a meeting before major decisions with people in the community and see what they think before I make my decision.”
When it comes to funding items outside day-to-day operations, he’d like to see increased support for projects, activities and entertainment that bring more people to Vigo County, such as the outdoor event venue along Prairieton Road. “I feel the county needs to get on board over there and add to that area to help not just them, but us as a community,” Carter said.
He’d like to see related activities, such as places to eat and maybe a hotel in that area.
“I think there needs to be more stuff to do in the county and city. We don’t have the night life … there’s really nothing to do here,” Carter said.
Asked how he would support a stronger economy in Vigo County, he responded, “by bringing in some more jobs … jobs that pay more.”
Carter said he’d work to sell Vigo County to prospective businesses and industries. The community has the land, buildings and workforce. “I’m not scared to talk to folks,” he said.
Derek D. Gibson
In running for county council, Gibson said he hopes to be open to the public and their concerns, something he believes may be lacking on the part of some current council members. “I know many people have been concerned about the new jail and the cost,” he said.
He places a priority on being accessible to the public and making sure their voices are heard.
If budget reductions should become necessary in the future because of a downturn in revenue, he doesn’t want it to affect law enforcement, “which is vital to our community in protecting our citizens.” He said he’d look for reductions in other areas.
Other budget priorities include the courts and courthouse, as well as county highway workers, he said.
As to where those reductions might occur, “I’m not truly sure. We would have to put our heads together and figure out what parts can be cut that won’t make a major impact on the community and cause tons of job loss,” Gibson said. “We’re already struggling with job loss in our community.”
As to what should be funded outside of day-to-day operations, including quality of life initiatives, he said, “If we are already struggling with funding our day-to-day operations, I think funding other projects should be on hold unless we can get grants for those projects.”
“If we can’t fully fund standard operations and employees, we need to kind of pause on those extracurricular items maybe we don’t need,” Gibson said.
As to how he would support a stronger economy here, “I’d like look at bringing different events to Vigo County,” he said. He believes the new casino and convention center will be an important part of that effort.
Brandon R. Halleck
Halleck, chief operating officer for CHANCES for Indiana Youth, said he has lived and worked in the community for more than 20 years.
“I’ve grown to love and embrace this community. I’ve invested downtown as a small business owner, I’ve worked in social services. I’ve seen first hand what some of the needs are in our community, working with some of the most vulnerable populations,” he said.
As a business owner, he knows first hand what can be done to assist small and larger businesses; he believes he can use that background and knowledge “to strengthen our community.”
When it comes to the pandemic impact on county revenues, if there is a downturn, “Every department will possibly need to take a look at cost-cutting measures. Where can we tighten our belts? I think looking to departments to help figure that out would be an important measure,” he said.
Halleck suggested seeking outside grants and resources to assist with programs and services.
In making decisions about the budget, “I’d have to educate myself on each department or topic brought before us. I think a priority for each council member should be that they are going to meet with each department head to see what their priorities are.” Halleck said he wants to work closely with those who are “living it day-to-day.”
As to funding priorities outside of day-to-day operations, he’d like to see funding used to address the community’s health issues and “help decrease some of the health risks we face.” Vigo County has some of the highest smoking rates in Indiana, and some of the highest rates for pregnant women who smoke.
While the county council does not have direct oversight, he supports current county and city smoke-free ordinances, and would like to see the new east side casino be smoke-free, both for the sake of the employees there and the community overall.
As far as improving quality of life, he’d like to see a comprehensive community plan that addresses quality of life and how to attract people and businesses to Vigo County. Then, there should be an organized funding effort in collaboration with other groups to bring the plan to fruition.
The key to a strong economy is community collaboration, involving the county, city, private organizations, nonprofits, the Chamber and other players, Halleck said.
Aaron D. Loudermilk
Loudermilk, a city law enforcement officer for the past 22 years, said that “without question, the COVID-19 pandemic is going to have a negative impact on local income tax revenues” for 2021 distributions.
“It is very possible we will continue to experience reductions through much of 2022” and reductions will be felt over various revenue streams, including CAGIT [county adjusted gross income tax] EDIT [economic development income tax] and LIT [Local Income Tax], said Loudermilk, who is a past president of the council.
The uncertainty is the severity of losses, he said. Any reduction in EDIT funds will likely require a reduction in funding current and/or future capital projects.
Local income tax reductions could have an impact on the jail and public safety. However, “We must still fulfill our current bond obligations for the jail project. A decrease in CAGIT revenue could have an adverse impact on the day to day operations of the county. With that said, it is extremely difficult to forecast at this time what measures will be needed in 2021.”
It may be prudent to delay capital outlays or a slight reduction in operating expenses until the county has a better forecast of the long-range impact, Loudermilk said. “The county has a sufficient operating balance to weather some short-term reductions without implementing major changes.”
Once budget documents are compiled in coming weeks, the council will be in a better position to build a budgetary plan moving forward. “Until then, it is merely speculation on how best to keep the county in the fiscal black,” he said.
In setting a budget, the county must meet statutory requirements and projects it is obligated to fund. He believes any discretionary funding should be used to improve efficiencies within the county, assist in economic development, alleviate jail overcrowding through programs and support health concerns within the community.
Vigo County is facing challenging times. The uncertainty “calls for a council with experienced leaders who understand the budgetary process and the needs of our community. I have the experience as a council member, leadership as the president the last two years, and understand the community’s needs having been a public servant the last 22 years,” Loudermilk said.
James R. [Jim] Mann II
Mann, a South Vigo High School government teacher, has served on the council’s budget committee each year for the past four years.
“I want to see the budget-making process through. We’ve been working four years now on providing a budget that meets the needs of Vigo County taxpayers,” he said. “I’d like an opportunity to continue that work.”
He said he’s the only candidate who has been on the annual budget committee all four years.
“I know about the budget process and how to get it passed. With the unknowns we have in the future, I’d like to believe my experience has value and that voters will give me an opportunity to run in November on behalf of the Democrat Party,” he said.
According to Mann, the county is “very fortunate we have maintained a $15.2 million surplus in the county general fund and we have other surpluses in the county budget. We may have to dip into that. We’ll know more about the severity of situation [pandemic impact on revenue] as the months progress.”
County leaders know this is a challenging time, and “We will have to use all of our brain power to come up with positive ideas for the county, but we are fortunate the council the last four years has made a consistent effort to keep the surplus in place,” he said.
When he makes budget decisions, he always consider how to get the most value for the taxpayers, he said. It’s also important to listen to community members and department heads. “We don’t know everything and so to have ideas brought before us is a very important part of the budget process,” he aid.
As far as funding items outside the county budget, “We have been asked over the year to fund items within the community, and there are times we have agreed to and times we have not agreed to. It may be harder the next year or two with financial constraints brought on by COVID-19,” Mann said. “We will have to prioritize even more.”
Economic development has been happening in the community, he said, pointing to the convention center, casino, growth at the industrial park and development of the arts sector. “There is the potential for a lot of growth in our county in the future,” he said. “It’s contingent on continuing the policies of the last four years.”
Donald W. [Don] Morris
Morris, a musician who previously served on the Terre Haute City Council three terms, said that for the past several years, “I’ve been trying to get a little more unification between the city and county.” Around the same time, issues developed related to the scope and location of a new county jail.
“That kind of stalled a lot of communication back and forth, and kind of built up some walls” between the county and city, he said. “It was a little frustrating.”
That has prompted him to run for county council at large. “Maybe I’d be a better conduit between the two,” he said. “I think that for Vigo County and Terre Haute to survive and be competitive as far as getting business in town, we need to unify a little bit more the city and the county.”
As to the budget, and revenue losses expected from the pandemic, Morris said, “I don’t think you can predict what will happen until we get in and look at the financials. We’re going to have to scrutinize that, look at the services we provide and continue to try to keep those up, and then will see what money we have to be more progressive and aggressive.”
He noted the county does have “a cushion. … They’ve been frugal and need to be applauded for that.”
Morris believes the county should work to develop a stronger relationship with surrounding counties. “I think for us to get more business, we should approach it as west central Indiana instead of just Vigo County,” Morris said. He believes that approach would give the area “a better identity in Indianapolis when decisions are being made there.”
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is taking that regional approach with West Central Indiana 2025, he said.
In terms of promoting economic development, he believes the abatement system needs to be revamped. He said it would be a good idea if the county and city “went together and combined an abatement scoring system,” but made it flexible enough to address the county’s specification versus the city’s.
Ed Ping
Ping, who previously served on the County Council from 2009 to 2016, also is seeking an at-large seat.
“It’s taken way too long for the council to complete a lot of appropriations, such as building a new jail,” he said. When he left the council to run for county commissioner, “I thought everything was in place to start the jail project, and here it’s taken so many years after that.”
“It appeared to me it was half the cost of what it ended up,” he said. “That just infuriated me.”
While many citizens raised concerns about the jail, its location and cost, “I thought that should have been handled a lot more quickly,” he said. “I feel it could have been dealt with better.”
As to how the council should handle the revenue losses associated with the pandemic, he said, “The departments will need to cut out unnecessary spending.”
Yet services should be maintained, he said. “I believe there is money to be appropriated within our budget that can still maintain all the services. Experienced council members can sort through these things with all the department heads and come up with a good solution,” Ping said.
He’d like to see a greater emphasis on demolition of condemned housing in the county. “This was a big project I was involved in personally and it was implemented while I was on the council,” he said.
Working with commissioners, “We put together a good program when I was on the council,” he said. Ping believes there are many “eyesores” in the county and “I don’t think they are being addressed properly.”
To strengthen the local economy, he believes the council should be more active in working with Steve Witt, EDC president, in efforts to attract new businesses.
“I hope to bring strong leadership to the council,” Ping said.
