The filing period for Vigo County School Board elections closed Friday, with six people filing in District 1 and two in District 3.
All three incumbents, Jackie Lower, Mel Burks and Paul Lockhart, are seeking re-election.
Those filing in District 1 are Leah Myers, Amy Lore, Lower, Mary Howard-Hamilton, Hiawatha Garrett and Burks. Two seats are up for election in District 1.
Those filing for the District 3 seat are incumbent Paul Lockhart and Stacy Killion.
Howard-Hamilton is the department chair of educational leadership at Indiana State University’s Bayh College of Education, and Garrett retired this year as a teacher with the Vigo County School Corp.
Howard-Hamilton said she’s running in part to add diversity to the board. While there currently is diversity, “I don’t believe there has been very many minoritized women voices on the board.”
She hopes to provide perspective for the board’s strategic plan and also to strategic initiatives from a social justice lens. Howard-Hamilton also hopes to bring a post-secondary perspective to the school board.
Another goal would be to improve technology infrastructure in the schools, potentially through partnerships with other groups including local colleges, she said.
Howard-Hamilton has been a higher education administrator and faculty member for 43 years and has been at ISU for 15 years.
Garrett taught in the Vigo County School Corp. for 27 years at the elementary level. She spent most of those years at Ben Franklin.
Education “is something I’m quite familiar with. I can see things that need to be done from a teacher’s level — from the trenches,” she said.
Garrett’s priorities would include “making sure all of our children are served to the best of the corporation’s ability,” she said.
Lore is director of government relations for Project Lead the Way; Lower is a retired educator; and Myers is a graduate student in the masters of public administration program at ISU, where she works as a graduate assistant in the political science department. Lower is seeking her fourth elected term of office.
Burks, CEO at Hamilton Center, is currently serving his sixth term on the School Board.
In District 3, Paul Lockhart is seeking his eighth term of office. He served three terms from 1983 to 1994, and after a few years off the board, won election again and has served since January 2005.
He spent 35 years as teacher/administrator in Paris schools and is currently a real estate agent.
“Our schools are outstanding and we have excellent staff, as well as a supportive community. I want to see that continue, but also improve where we can,” he said. “I’ve been involved in schools all my life. I don’t know of a better contribution I can make to the community than to serve as a school board member.”
Among the issues before the district are the COVID-19 pandemic, “the most difficult issue we’ve faced in my time on the board,” he said. “It will be in front of us for some time … we will continue to try to find the safest way to educate students,” while also considering the safety of faculty and staff and providing flexibility for parents.
Other priorities include high school facility needs and following through on the district’s strategic plan, Lockhart said.
Killion is employed as a digital marketing specialist at Joink. She previously worked for VCSC at Rio Grande Elementary as an aide from 2014-16 and in human resources for Prime Care Residential Services until 2019.
School board candidates appear on the ballot without a party designation. While school board candidates must live in their respective districts, all school board slots are elected by voters at-large, meaning voters can cast ballots in each and every race.
The election is Nov. 3.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
