Eggs, flour among among hot items at grocers

With a cell phone in one hand arranging next-day shipments, Bob Baesler on Thursday used his other hand to answer his office desk phone, taking a call from workers at Baesler’s Market in Terre Haute.
Wednesday marked the first full stay-home day for Indiana following an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
Grocery stores, however, are deemed an essential business and remain open, and Baesler had plenty of work to do.
“It was a busy day,” Baesler said. “We had to close our curbside and delivery over the weekend as we had so many out-of-stock items that pretty much every order was a substitution.”
However, that same service on Wednesday represented about 15 percent of business for the market.
On Thursday, Baedler was focusing on eggs.
“The price of eggs has doubled,” he said.
“Eggs are in such short supply and we are not getting anywhere close to what we are ordering, but now we can get individual eggs from restaurant suppliers, which have quantities of food products because restaurants are closed — as well as schools and universities.”
Yet restaurant suppliers often deal in bulk packages that consumers aren’t used to seeing. On his cell phone, Baesler arranged for 200 empty cartons to be delivered the next day with another shipment of 1,600 cartons arriving early next week.
“The eggs [from bulk suppliers] are loose. There are 30 dozen but are tray packs of maybe 24 eggs in a tray but not wrapped,” Baesler said. “Before my time, when people went to a grocery store eggs were not refrigerated, the eggs would sit on the floor and people would bring their own carton and pick the eggs right out of the box,” he said.
“That is sort of what we have available here in the next day or two, but we will keep them refrigerated,” he said. “We are trying to get cartons, too,” but he added that many delivery services such as UPS, while still making overnight deliveries, are not guaranteeing overnight arrival due to high volume.
Produce is one area where the market has been able to maintain product supplies “because people haven’t been able to horde produce because of the perishability of it. Meat they can throw in the freezer. We have been fortunate to have meat as we have been dependent on the [restaurant suppliers],” he said.
Baesler said he did not immediately recognize the magnitude of purchases on toilet paper and Clorox wipes until those products were wiped out at larger grocers such as Kroger or Meijer.
Then his market’s supply was wiped out. “We didn’t limit it until after we realized it was a problem, but people do appreciate the limits we have put on things.”
Yeast and flour are products that has surprised Baesler as increasing in sales.
“People are getting back to baking their own bread and other things,” said his son, Casey, who is assistant manager. Bob Baesler said many people do not have flour in their homes, already making it a smaller-stocked commodity.
While Baesler’s in Terre Haute has not seen a large increase in the number of customers, each customer’s purchase has increased 35 percent, Bob Baseler said.
One bright spot for the market is a workforce of college students. The grocer was slated to have 14 workers off this week, yet with universities and colleges statewide shifting to online classes, Baesler said those workers decided to continue work.
Cassandra Mitchell, who has worked at the store for the past year, usually has two jobs. However, now she is only working at the store as her second job, at a tanning salon, has been shut down.
Employees have been issued disposable plastic gloves and J.R. Pharmacy is making a hand sanitizer for the grocer, which also still provides sanitary wipes for grocery carts and baskets.
Mitchell said customers have largely been nice during this odd time.
Mitchell said she “has been wiping credit machines off and even lottery machines. We have had a lot of people telling us thank you for doing these things. There have been a few rude people, but most have been nice. I have even had people call in asking how to get here off the highway, as it was the only place they could find meat,” she said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.