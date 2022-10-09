An effort to change formatting of Vigo County election ballots so that names of all candidates for each race appear on the same ballot screen has failed.
The Vigo County Election Board met in emergency session Sunday to address the issue.
A motion by Democrat board member John Kesler to correct the formatting issue - which some believe could favor one candidate over another in some races - died for lack of a second by the two Republican board members, Brian Garcia and Brad Newman.
Newman also is Vigo County clerk.
A crowd packed the Vigo County courtroom and many expressed disapproval at the final outcome.
The issue was first raised by Kesler after a public test of voting equipment Oct. 3.
For some of the races, the ballot screen displays one of the candidates in the contested race, the Republican candidate, but the voter would need to scroll further to see the Democrat candidate in that same race.
That need to scroll might cause confusion for voters who might mistakenly think the races are uncontested, according to those calling for a change.
Two races Kesler specifically cited were Vigo County Commissioner District 1, with Republican Mark Clinkenbeard versus Democratic incumbent Brendan Kearns, as well as the Vigo County Prosecutor race, in which Republican incumbent Terry Modesitt faces Democrat Johnny Edward Vaughn.
Later in the meeting, Kesler made another motion to proceed with the changes, and again, there was a lack of a second.
After the meeting, Thomasina Marsili 8th District Democratic party chair, said litigation is the next step, although she said she couldn't speculate on who will take the legal action.
During the meeting, Kesler asked if any member of the public wanted to comment.
Kearns, whose re-election for county commissioner in District 1 is affected by the formatting issue, stated, "This is a simple fix. It should never have gotten to this point."
He also stated, "We shouldn't be here today on a Sunday at 8:30 a.m., which is unusual in itself ... To not have all the candidates available in one spot (on the ballot) is disingenuous to the voters."
He thanked Kesler "for doing what is right and standing up." Kearns added that without the change, "This is not right. It's not fair. It's not a fair election."
Fred Nation said that nationally, there is much talk about alleged rigged elections. Without making the formatting changes, the county puts itself at risk of litigation, he said.
Nation added, "This is an easy fix."
Carey LaBella, Vigo County School Board District 1 candidate, said her nonpartisan race also is affected by the formatting issue. To allow it to happen "would be a mistake" and a disservice to the people of Vigo County, she said.
On Friday, both the Vigo County Democrat and Republican party chairs signed a joint letter asking that the formatting issue be corrected.
The letter, signed by Joe Etling and Randy Gentry, asked that if the problem was not addressed by Sunday, "We would respectfully request that the election board vote in favor of a motion to direct the clerk to correct this formatting problem prior to the commencement of early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 election."
Early voting starts Wednesday.
Kesler indicated the problem was detected during testing. "That's why we do all these checks. Double checks. Triple checks," he said. "I'm here to tell you the system works. We found what might be a situation that confuses voters."
Newman, the county clerk, said his office in creating the 2022 ballot followed statutory directives. While for some of the races, voters must scroll to see all the candidates, "There was nothing intentional or nefarious" in the process.
A change would involve added costs, and Newman said he would have to ask the county council for an additional appropriation.
Garcia, a new member of the election board and a Republican appointee, acknowledged for him it was his "trial by fire." He said he worked to educate himself on the issue and reached out to other counties that have the same voting system.
Those responding stated that when election workers walk voters to their booths, they remind them to scroll so they see all the candidates. Some also have signage in the voting booths.
Also, with the races in question, Vigo County voters must scroll before they can advance to the next page, Garcia said. That enables them to see all candidates in a specific race.
