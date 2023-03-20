CreatINg Places, a program developed by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, is offering matching funds for communities seeking to create new public gardens.
In Terre Haute, the environmental nonprofit reTHink Inc. is spearheading such an effort.
In this crowdfunding campaign, Terre Haute residents must raise $12,500 by April 30 in order to secure the matching grant.
The goal is to transform an empty space into a community peace garden providing food and empowerment and honoring the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“Community gardens not only provide food and empowerment, they can revitalize communities,” reTHINK Executive Director Shikha Bhattacharyya said in a news release.
The projected garden will feature new landscaping and opportunities to grow produce along with a new pathway, seating, an earth sculpture and sustainability features.
“We are excited at the prospect of beautifying Terre Haute through the addition of a new green space in the community,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also is Indiana’s secretary of agriculture and rural development.
Eligible projects will have development costs from $10,000 to $100,000. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds from $5,000 to $50,000 per project.
Since CreatINg Places began in 2016, projects have raised more than $7.5 million in local funds and an additional $6.3 million in matching IHCDA funds.
For more on reTHink visit www.wabashrethinks.com, email bethechange@wabashrethinks.com or call 812-814-3009.
