Starting Monday, educators and school support staff will be able to receive a vaccine at all state vaccination sites, officials announced today during Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's weekly briefing on COVID-19.

Those who qualify, according to an eligibility list provided by the CDC, include teachers and staff in pre-K through high school, child care centers, Head Start and Early Start programs.

Also qualifying will be licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers; classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, counselors; administration staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers.

