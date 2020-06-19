Educators say they do, will address racism, inequity

K-12 schools must be part of the answer in addressing racism and inequities that exist in the U.S., say Indiana educators and others representing statewide education organizations.

"Change is required. Action is demanded," according to a statement issued by the Indiana Urban Schools Association, which represents 36 school districts and more than 300,000 students across the Hoosier state.

"We feel collectively compelled to state unequivocally that Black Lives Matter, speak out against institutional racism, and express our unwavering commitment to eradicate it from our educational spaces," the statement says. "The result will be educational environments that better reflect and universally benefit the children we serve."

The Indiana School Boards Association also has issued a statement and will develop an action plan to help address inequities that exist in K-12 schools "so all students have an opportunity to aspire, thrive and achieve," said Terry Spradlin, ISBA executive director.

"We need to do more. We can do more to support all Hoosier children, and we will," Spradlin said. While gains have occurred, inequities and achievement gaps still exist.

Educators Mary Howard-Hamilton and Scotia Brown agree that schools must address the issues being raised in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of police.

"Schools have to be sensitive to the needs of students of color," said Brown, principal at Sarah Scott Middle School in Terre Haute. "There is implicit bias we deal with every day — our children deal with every day, and as educators we deal with."

To the extent recent events and protests "have opened the eyes of many around us and made some sensitive to what we experience every day, that makes me hopeful some things may change — because they need to change," said Brown.

K-12 schools have a critical role to play because "teachers are the ones who will shape the way these children think about society and what is happening," said Howard-Hamilton, chair of Indiana State University's department of educational leadership. She helps train future K-12 and higher education leaders.

"If conversations don't happen in the classroom, children will form impressions based on peer group conversations and social networking. That's not the way to have these kinds of conversations," Howard-Hamilton said.

It's also important "because our schools are at the highest level of segregation since the 1950’s," with the creation of charter schools and on-line options, for example, that have pulled white students out of traditional public schools and into environments that may lack diversity, she said.

"The educational system is clearly comprised of the haves and have nots," Howard-Hamilton said.

State associations react

The association statements are in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody, which unleashed nationwide protests and riots as America deals with deep-seated race issues, including the disparate use of force by police.

Dave Marcotte, IUSA executive director, said in an interview that the majority of black students in Indiana attend schools that are IUSA members.

"We wanted to make sure families and staff members who attend and work within IUSA schools understand we truly believe Black Lives Matter," he said. IUSA members have been committed to this issue, but Floyd's death and resulting nationwide protests are prompting IUSA members to re-commit to those efforts.

"We want to attack the anti-racism issue with urgency. We need to create an environment in our schools where all students feels safe and comfortable to learn," Marcotte said.

Schools need to understand what racism is and how it impacts students' lives.

"In a lot of ways, some of our staff may not understand there are things occurring in their school buildings that may be racist," he said. "Schools need to examine their practices and programs, and make sure if they do find racism practices ... those need to be eliminated."

For example, traditional teachings related to holidays or cultural events need to provide different cultural perspectives. "That doesn't mean the one point of view is wrong or skewed; it's just that we need to make sure everyone's point of view is heard," Marcotte said.

Teachers and administrators "need to come back to school with a keen eye and do lots of observation as to how children interact with each other and what are the lessons we are providing," Marcotte said.

IUSA provides a forum for superintendents to network and share ideas, he said.

The Indiana School Boards Association is seeking feedback from its members with the intent of developing an action plan to support and guide school boards, and schools, as they respond to these issues, Spradlin said. "Can we have an impact in some way? I think the answer is a definitive yes."

Furthermore, "We have an obligation. Silence is being complicit to allow for social injustice, racial bias and these racial issues to continue. We need to do something," Spradlin said.

Spradlin has been in communication with peer groups throughout the country and is learning about what they are doing. Some have resource pages, equity tool kits or committees on diversity, equity and inclusion. "I'm gathering resources and educating myself on the role ISBA can play," he said. The association has a commitment "to bringing about needed change."

Howard-Hamilton believes schools should create a space for students to have conversations about race, racism and diversity, and those conversations should take place regularly.

Those conversation shouldn't be ones of negativity and hopelessness, but they should aim to help students figure out "what we can we do now to help change the world? What's my role in this?"

Teachers or sponsors need to know how to facilitate those conversation and how to direct students in ways they can "help transform the community," she said.

The issue must be addressed early on. Most children form their opinions and impressions about others — including those who don't look like them — as early as ages 3 of 5. "They pick up cues from family and other individuals they see as role models," Howard-Hamilton said.

Personal experiences

Howard-Hamilton said she will never forget the time she and a colleague were looking for a place to eat in St. Louis. As they strolled past one restaurant's outdoor seating, a young child looked at them and said, "Hey, dirt."

The colleagues looked at each other, asking, "Did we really hear that?" They were incensed, but said nothing to the child or family.

"We processed it together, saying that was not that child's voice ... that was voice of the child's parents," Howard-Hamilton said.

"As early as kindergarten, we should be about the teaching and learning of respect, love and compassion for humanity," she said. As children get older, conversations can more specifically address race, racism and racial incidents or individual experiences.

As students learn about these issue, those conversations should also extend to parents, perhaps through parent/teacher/school associations.

Training of teachers is key. "We need to have consistent and constant training, not just workshops once a year, but ongoing workshops on diversity and inclusion, equity and race and racism in schools," Howard-Hamilton said. Training also must involve administrators and school board members.

In addition, more diversity among educators is needed. Statistics indicate that about 80 to 85 percent of K-12 public school teachers are white. Conversely, more than 50 percent of children they teach are minoritized, Howard-Hamilton said.

In Terre Haute, some say minority educators don't want to locate in Terre Haute, but Howard-Hamilton doesn't buy into that argument. She believes the answer, in part, is to create a search committee and search process "so they feel welcome coming into Terre Haute ... I'd be happy to talk to any black educator who is considering coming here."

Brown believes training and cultural awareness for all school employees is needed "and our [minority] voices need to be invited to be part of the conversation — because often times they are not."

People must get outside of their comfort zones. "You are never going to understand the heart or experience of others if you are only talking with those who are in your circle," Brown said. "Your experience is never broadened — your understanding is never deepened."

Brown understands the issues being raised first-hand.

As a parent, she had to have certain conversations with her three children, now adults.

"I had to share with my son how to conduct himself if he was stopped by the police. That's a reality for every black parent," she said.

As her son was growing up, she worried that if he had an encounter with law enforcement, "Was my child going to return home safely?"

She tells the story of the time her son, who had graduated from college, was returning home on I-70 dressed in interview clothes because he had interviewed at a medical school.

He was pulled over by police, and he put his hands on the steering wheel; police asked for his license and registration. He reached over to the glove compartment, and the officer "pulled a gun on him," she said.

Law enforcement then took him out of the car and he had to put his hands on the hood of the car, and they patted him down.

Police told him they had drug activity in the area. Scotia Brown just recently learned of the experience, as she and her son discussed recent events.

Today, her son is a pediatric psychiatrist in Ohio.

She told another story about an incident when her son was in high school student and about to start an advanced class on the first day.

"The teacher met him at the door and asked him what his name was and if he belonged there," Brown said.

He was the only African American in the class.

Today, in 2020, Brown finds it said that "I'm still questioning whether my 12 year old grandson will have to deal with the issues that my son and I have had to deal with in my lifetime."

"Did my children have to deal with implicit racism growing up in Vigo County? They absolutely did — and they still do today," Brown said. "There is so much implied racism ... it's in the fabric of our society. It's so systemic, for many it is unrecognizable."

Brown hopes the current awareness and momentum "will move people from being observers on the sidelines to becoming anti-racist" and taking active stands in opposing racism, whether that means challenging an off-color comment or challenging discriminatory hiring practices.

Vigo County School Corp. takes stand

In the Vigo County School Corp., superintendent Rob Haworth issued a statement noting that the school's new strategic plan emphasizes the importance of diversity and inclusion.

"We cannot ignore the fact that life is not the same for black Americans as it is white Americans. Our hope for the immediate future is to add a diversity and inclusion role in our school corporation to help us create a more equitable school environment and, ultimately, society," Haworth said in an email.

"We need more teachers of color. We need more staff members of color. Our black students need, in order to reach their full potential, to see people who look like them in the school environment. It is our hope that we can make significant and meaningful progress in our schools so that every child has the same opportunity," he said.

The district needs to continue to work on a culture of inclusion.

"When we passed our strategic plan earlier this year, the board recognized the need for a Director of Diversity and Inclusion. We’re now working diligently to fill that position this summer, because we need someone waking up every morning leading us to an equitable school corporation," Haworth said.

The district is changing its high school scheduling to semesters, from trimesters, starting with the upcoming school year. It will allow more student resource time, with much of that time used to address social/emotional needs of students.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.