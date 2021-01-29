Educators reflect on how teaching Black, minority history has evolved

When Terre Haute South social studies teacher Jim Mann saw the movie “Hidden Figures,” he immediately saw a powerful, teachable moment for his students to learn more about some amazing but not previously well-known contributions of Black Americans.

The movie is about a team of female, Black mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. It told the story of Katherine Johnson, who calculated and analyzed the flight paths of many spacecraft during her more than three decades with the program. Her work helped send astronauts to the moon.

As a teacher, Mann continuously adapts his lessons, particularly when it comes to contributions of Black Americans.

“A book, a movie like ‘Hidden Figures,’ really demonstrates how we are constantly looking at history, analyzing history and contributions in history by African Americans,” he said. As a teacher, “When you go into education, you’re a lifelong learner.”

With Black History Month approaching in February, educators reflect on how — and to what extent — teaching K-12 history has evolved to more accurately reflect the struggles and contributions of Blacks and other minorities.

Curriculum more inclusive, but room to improve

Today’s textbooks are more inclusive, Mann said.

In addition, technology makes many more resources available to teachers, whether through websites or even in studying different points of view expressed by various newspapers. When he started teaching, he used the Terre Haute Tribune-Star and Indianapolis Star.

“The whole world is available now on a computer,” he said.

The digital age also means more up-to-date, timely information can be incorporated, especially important for social studies classes.

Holly Pies, VCSC social studies curriculum coordinator, said the district’s recent purchase of Chromebooks and use of a new Learning Management System is creating new opportunities for students to access up-to-date digital resources, particularly as it relates to current issues and events. It’s also a social studies textbook adoption year in Indiana.

“It’s an exciting time to be adopting new resources,” she said. As the district works to incorporate more diversity in its curriculum, “There is always opportunity to grow.”

Troy Hammon, a board member of the Indiana Council for the Social Studies, said K-12 history education and its ability to tell everyone’s story “is still evolving. That being said, it is better than it was 20 years ago. Every few years it seems to need a nudge or kick. Too often, teaching history falls back on teaching what your experience was or what you were taught. Challenging yourself to get into the ‘hard history,’ as Teaching Tolerance puts it, must be the goal if we want more groups represented.”

Teaching Tolerance is a program of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Its core goals are to “foster inclusiveness, reduce bias, and promote educational equity” for K-12 students in the United States.

Organizations like ICSS and its national counterpart are helping, “but I agree the need is still great and the evolution needs to be quicker,” said Hammon, who teaches social studies at Shortridge High School in Indianapolis. “Good quality professional development that shows how to properly include those who have been traditionally marginalized and brings us into the lesson planning is what I and so many others are seeking.”

Matthew Moulton, Indiana State University assistant professor of education, works with future middle and high school teachers.

In his introduction to teaching class, he asks his students to examine their own personal beliefs about issues of equity and those who experience racism or other prejudices. “If we don’t confront our personal bias and prejudice first ... it will impact the learning environment for everybody,” he said.

Also, they must learn how to build positive relationships with students in their classrooms, regardless of a student’s background. They need to identify students’ strengths as well as “what do they like and know?” whether it’s sports, video games, history or science, he said.

In addition, they must navigate the differences between their own personal beliefs and experiences and that of their students. “There are lots of opportunities to create a really positive learning environment where there are awesome opportunities for growth,” he said.

Students come from different backgrounds and their individual needs must be addressed, he said.

Alexis Anderson and I’Jaynae Campbell, both juniors at Terre Haute North Vigo, say they’d like to see more Black history incorporated into their high school classes as well as more discussion of current issues. That’s one reason they are part of the school’s Black Student Union Club, in which they’ve been involved in Black History Month programs that highlight the struggles, and accomplishments, of Black Americans, past and present.

More recently, the school has formed a 1 North Unity Task Force Committee, which seeks to “create an environment in which all North students are accepted, respected, and equal through inclusion, discussion, and gaining and sharing facts and knowledge. We will work for positive unification and bring people together from many diverse environments.”

In an email to committee members, North High School dean Aaron Hughes wrote, “The work from this group will hopefully impact the entire school climate in a positive way.” Hughes is leading the group and also works with the Black Student Union Club.

Indiana standards

According to Pies, Indiana academic standards incorporate Black history from kindergarten through 12th grade.

In kindergarten, students are to identify ways by which people, heritage and events are commemorated and recognized. It provides such examples as Chief Little Turtle, Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr. and cultural holidays.

In fourth grade, where social studies focuses on Indiana, students are asked to identify and describe important events and movements that changed life in Indiana from the mid-20th century to the present. Examples include the civil rights movement and school integration in Indiana as well as Asian and Hispanic immigration.

In middle school, students look at ethnic heritages throughout the world.

In high school, students are required to take World History, U.S. History, Economics and Government, with each including Black history components, Pies said.

Several electives are offered, including Ethnic Studies; Indiana Studies; Current Problems, Issues and Events; and International Relations. They incorporate Black history components and those of other minority groups.

In Vigo County, Indiana Studies uses the textbook, “Hoosiers and The American Story.” The textbook includes such topics as notable African American Hoosiers; the struggle for school desegregation in Indiana; The Klan in Indiana; and the state’s Black civil war regiment.

In U.S. History, taken in Grade 11, as students study the period from 1960-80, they are asked to explain the efforts of African Americans, Native Americans, Latinx, the LGBTQ community, and women, to assert their social and civic rights in the years following World War II.

Holly Lawson, Indiana Department of Education deputy director of communications, says that while Indiana Academic Standards may be used as the basis for curriculum, they are not a curriculum. Curricular tools, including textbooks, are selected by the district/school and adopted through the local school board.

In Vigo County

At South High School, Jim Mann’s U.S. History class includes content on W.E.B. DuBois, a civil rights activist; Booker T. Washington, an educator; the Harlem Renaissance cultural period as well as the Brown vs. Board of Education court case. His American Spectra class incorporates Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”

In U.S. History, for example, there is an opportunity for students to analyze and compare the views of DuBois and Washington on the role of education. Students also compare the viewpoints of DuBois and William Monroe Trotter on whether the U.S. should enter World War I. Trotter was journalist and vocal advocate of racial equality in the early 20th century.

In addition, his Spectra classes take student trips to Washington, D.C., which have included visits to the National Museum of African American History and Culture; the last two trips were in 2018 and 2019. Students and chaperones visit the memorials, including one dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture “offers students the opportunity to appreciate, explore, and learn about African American contributions to history. Viewing a segregated railroad passenger car, sitting down at the interactive lunch counter, and viewing the 1968 and Beyond exhibit are three parts of this experience that students spoke to me about after visiting the museum,” Mann said.

Mann explained what he hopes students take away from his classes. “I want them to think. I want them to question. I want them to appreciate. I want them to be a lifelong learner. If you don’t know something, learn the history of it.”

He tells his students, “What do you need to know to make a decision?” Teachers want students to do the research and “find out for yourself.”

Crystal Reynolds, who has taught multi-cultural education at Indiana State University and has previously subbed in Vigo County schools, says the teaching of history to better reflect African Americans and other cultural groups “depends on the state and area of country and whether it’s a private, public, or charter school.”

When she subbed in Vigo County schools, she found that in social studies, teachers “really try to incorporate various perspectives and showed documentaries and teach great Black leaders and historical figures. ... Their lessons plans were inclusive.”

One challenge is the lack of teachers of color in the school system, she said.

Vigo County has chosen textbooks with diverse voices, although she believes “there is still some work to do. But it is better than many Indiana counties.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.