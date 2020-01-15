Educators, Dems react to governor's teacher pay plans

Not surprisingly, educators and Democratic legislators say they are disappointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to wait until next year to increase teacher pay.
Holcomb, in his State of the State address Tuesday, proposed tapping into the state’s $2.3 billion in cash reserves in the 2021 legislative session to make a $250 million early payment into a state teacher pension fund. He told lawmakers that will free up $50 million in annual state funding to redirect to teacher pay.
State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre and a Vigo County School Corp. teacher, was among Democratic legislators not satisfied.
“When 15,000 teachers show up at the Statehouse in November and say there is a problem, I believe the General Assembly and governor’s office should try to help solve that problem,” she said. “Putting off teacher pay for another year is just going to make things worse.”
Kim Fidler, Indiana State Teachers Association Uniserv director, suggested “it is unfair to ask taxpayers to pass a referendum to increase teacher pay because the Indiana Republican legislators continue to kick increasing teacher pay down the road in spite of a $2 billion cash balance and $300,000 in additional tax funds.”
She works with the Vigo County Teachers Association, as well as teachers in other districts, in negotiating collective bargaining agreements.
Keith Gambill, ISTA president, said in a statement that the governor “continued to work to find innovative solutions to increase teacher pay. He also laid a foundation for what could be done in the future on a larger scale. However, Hoosier educators need action now. Legislators can and must make a down payment this session on public education. We will continue to advocate for lawmakers to invest at least $75 million this year to provide an increase to teachers’ base salaries.”
Republican leaders have resisted addressing teacher pay in the 2020 short session, and the governor has said he would wait for recommendations later this year for a “sustainable plan” from a teacher pay commission he appointed last year, according to Associated Press.
The governor pushed a similar early payment for another teacher pension fund last year which officials estimated saved school districts $65 million a year, according to AP.
State Rep. Alan Morrison, a Republican, said Tuesday’s State of the State was the first he had heard of the governor’s teacher pay proposal.
He wants to see what the Teacher Compensation Commission recommends.
“Whatever they come up with will certainly be well thought out and ... sustainably financed,” Morrison said. “Ultimately, that is what we have to be able to do.”
When the state increases operational funds for any of its budgeted areas, “It has to be sustainable. As long as we have the money available and can continue to provide those funds, I’m all ears on any idea,” Morrison said.
State Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, supports the idea of waiting a year and then considering the governor’s proposal. “I’m open to that idea ... and a budget year is the right time to look at that,” he said.
While Democratic legislators supported using $291 million in unexpected state tax revenue toward one-time teacher pay bonuses, Borders is among the many Republicans who didn’t. Instead, Borders voted to direct that money toward paying cash rather than borrowing money for several planned college campus construction projects, including renovation of Indiana State University’s Dreiser Hall.
Borders says many teachers did receive a pay raise this year. “It wasn’t like raises weren’t given out,” he said.
Jennifer McCormick, Indiana’s state superintendent for public instruction, also issued a statement in response to the governor’s pay proposal:
“While I appreciate the governor including the teacher compensation crisis in the State of the State address, I am disappointed Indiana continues to delay necessary action. Insufficient school funding resulting in inadequate teacher compensation impacts 1.1 million students, 78,000 Hoosier educators, and the future of our great state. Students cannot afford to lose more great educators while Indiana decides if we can afford them,” McCormick’s statement read.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
