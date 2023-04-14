From old yearbooks and basketball trophies to band uniforms of bygone high schools, the Vigo County Educational Heritage Association Museum offers a trove of items for those interested in local school history.
The organization, which has a large collection of memorabilia from Vigo County schools, will conduct an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
It is located on the second floor of the McLean Building, 961 Lafayette Ave. in Terre Haute. Visitors should enter door #3 on the northeast side of the building.
The open house “is a way to get the public more aware of what we have available,” said Sandy Billing, a member of the Educational Heritage Association.
In 2020, the museum moved from Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary to McLean, where it now has more display space.
The collection includes yearbooks, clothing, jewelry, and photographs from various schools in Vigo County as well as antique desks, trophies, game films and even books dating back to the mid 1800’s.
One display features technology over the years.
“It’s amazing what’s here,” said Jan Jerry, who retired from teaching at Deming Elementary.
One of the two display rooms has an area dedicated to “Hoosier Hysteria,” a mannequin named Alice Geri wearing a Wiley High School band uniform and display boards for former high schools, including Fayette and Otter Creek.
“We’ve been around for 21 years but a lot of people still don’t know we exist,” said Karen Long, retired media specialist and member of the Association, which oversees the museum.
However, people go to the museum for historical research, and groups having high school reunions are able to borrow items. People also enjoy going through old yearbooks, maybe children wanting to see how a parent looked many years ago.
The public is encouraged to attend the open house. “They can look around, see what we have and see what we don’t have,” Long said.
Those who may be cleaning out a grandparent’s house might find old school memorabilia they don’t want, whether a diploma, yearbook or pictures.
“We might like to have it,” Long said. “We always find a place for it.”
The Educational Heritage Association, Inc. of Vigo County was founded 20 years ago by the late Alice Reck. She was an elementary school librarian/media specialist and then the director of VCSC’s Instructional Materials Center.
She was aware that lots of memorabilia from all Vigo County schools was being thrown away and she wanted to create a place that would house these once-treasured items from years past.
The EHA museum started in the old Thornton School for two years, then it moved to the new Franklin Elementary for one year.
Next, it moved to the new West Terre Haute Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary for 15 years.
The last two years, it has been at the McLean Building.
The association’s mission is to collect, preserve and store memorabilia from all Vigo County schools., including private schools. It has more than 5,000 items.
