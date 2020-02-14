Education Heritage Association museum looking for new home

The Educational Heritage Association of Vigo County has been informed it must move out of Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary by the end of the school year because the school needs the space for its growing enrollment, said Sandy Billing, association volunteer.
The association museum has been located at the school for 15 years, and Billing said the school district has not yet informed them about a possible new location.
According to Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, “Sugar Creek Consolidated will need the space next year. It is our hope to identify another space within our schools to house [the Educational Heritage Association], though we do not have details yet ... We’ve been adding classes there [at Sugar Creek Consolidated] for the last several years, and we anticipate adding more next year. It’s an issue of continued growth” at the school.
The Educational Heritage Association [EHA] is a non-profit that collects and maintains historical documents, materials, equipment and facilities “that display our educational heritage from the past and to continue this into the future.”
EHA has collected more than 5,000 assets, which have been on display at its museum, located at the elementary school.
The collection includes yearbooks, clothing, jewelry, and photographs from various schools in Vigo County as well as antique desks, trophies, game films and even books dating back to the mid 1800’s. The association, along with community supporters, had a log cabin schoolhouse built in the Fowler Park Pioneer Village.
The association used to be located in two, second-story rooms at Sugar Creek Consolidated, but last summer it had to move out of one of the rooms because the school needed the space for students, Billing said.
EHA was first informed around the start of the 2019-20 school year that it would have to move by the end of the academic year, and it received an update in October that the district is still looking for a new location. Some of the EHA items are in a storage closet across the hallway, Billing said.
“We are very crowded in our showroom,” Billing said. Volunteers have begun boxing and labeling items in preparation.
