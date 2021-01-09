Education funding dominated discussion Saturday at the first of this year's legislative crackerbarrel sessions hosted by the Vigo County Public Library.
With the 2021 legislative session getting underway Jan. 4, Wabash Valley legislators met for better than hour to discuss legislative priorities and answer questions from constituents.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, and State Reps. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute, and Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, attended the forum.
While the legislators answered questions about pandemic relief and Wednesday's riot in Washington D.C., the bulk of the session revolved around education funding and teacher pay.
A question from the Vigo County Teachers Association, one of the event sponsors alongside the League of Women Voters of Vigo County, among others, asked if legislators would support changing the school funding formula.
Pfaff, a career educator, said it's no question schools and teachers need more financial support from the state.
"During COVID I think everyone realized, every parent realized, how important teachers are and that kids really do want to go to school for in-person learning," Pfaff said.
"And we have a really high success rate in Indiana, our public schools are doing a great job, they just need help."
In a later question about upping teacher pay and whether there is an appetite to use a portion of the state's surplus to help cover the cost, Ford said money has been appropriated before but questioned why it hadn't reached teachers.
"I'm not sure how much money we could send schools and whether it would make it to teachers," Ford said. "You take the Vigo County Teachers Association that voted on a collective bargaining agreement that gave very little money to new teachers.
"But yet we in the budget, that we are currently operating, put four percent of new money to send to schools, but it's not making its way to the teachers, and certainly not to new teachers. And I'm not sure what we can do at the state level to ensure that money gets to teachers.
"... I think we could send down the whole surplus, I can't guarantee you new teachers in Vigo County would get paid one dime more."
Heaton largely echoed Ford's sentiment, but added that many in the statehouse don't see it as their role to set teacher pay.
"The state of Indiana doesn't want to get into a position where we say, 'OK, Vigo County, Clay Community, Spencer-Owen, here's what you gotta do with this money,'" Heaton said.
"[The state] wants to provide that money and new money for the different corporations, and allow collective bargaining units and the administrations at school corporations make that decision."
Borders said it would be most wise for the state to guard its budget surplus.
"I think we need to be pretty cautious about spending so that we are able to make sure we've made it through the pandemic," Borders said.
Another legislative crackerbarrel will be hosted 10 a.m. Feb. 13.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
