Education Foundation cancels Fore the Kids Golf Scramble

The board of the Vigo County Education Foundation has decided to cancel the 28th annual Fore the Kids Golf Scramble, which had been scheduled for this Friday (July 31).
"To ensure the health and safety of our participants and volunteers, many of whom are employees of the Vigo County School Corp., as well as fully comply with Gov. Holcomb’s mandate on social distancing and mask-wearing, the board felt it prudent to cancel this year's outing," the foundation said in a news release.
The VCEF appreciates the continued support of the community and its investment in the education of Vigo County students, said Executive Director, Jane Nichols, who added, "our cause remains the same: to provide resources to teachers to provide enriching programs and projects throughout our Vigo County School Corporation, whether learning takes place in the classroom or remotely.”
Anyone wishing to support the foundation’s mission of providing programs and projects that enhance and enrich public education can make a donation at vigocountyeducationfoundation.org or by sending a check to the Vigo County Education Foundation, P.O. Box 3703, Terre Haute, IN 47803.
