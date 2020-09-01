Education family adapts as it seeks to 'do the right thing'

Physical education might be badminton in the backyard or a walk in the neighborhood.

Music might be a jam session with James Gustafson and son Sam on guitar, mom Melissa singing and son Richie on viola.

It's part of a new, COVID-19 routine for the Gustafsons, with parents James and Melissa working from home, and sons Richie and Sam doing their remote learning through the Vigo County School Corp. hybrid option.

James is an associate professor of history at Indiana State University, while Melissa is an ISU electronic resources librarian. Richie is a Woodrow Wilson Middle School eighth-grader, while Sam is a Lost Creek Elementary fourth-grader.

Because of health conditions, James was able to request an accommodation from ISU to work from home, and that also allowed Melissa, as a household member, to work from home.

In choosing the hybrid model for their sons, "The biggest reason was social responsibility," James said. "We are fortunate [and privileged really] to be in a position to keep the kids home and make it safer for those who do have to go in. We recognize that not everyone has that choice."

To make it work, the couple says it's important to have structure and a routine for their kids. "I feel like they really thrive" if they follow a schedule, Melissa said.

It also helps that Richie and Sam are older and able to work independently, Melissa said. They are in GT classes, which has taught them time managements skills.

"We leave them their own space in part of the house, where they have their own desks," Melissa said.

On Fridays, the Gustafsons pick up packets for Richie and Sam at their respective schools. On weekends, "We sit down with them and go through the whole thing and come up with a calendar for the week," James said. They know what to do each day.

When school is "in session," James and Melissa check in with them throughout the day to see if they have questions or need anything. "We tag team," Melissa said. Melissa and James check the work and go over any questions the kids might have.

The school district "is pretty organized in what they've been giving to us," James said. "Their teachers have been outstanding. It's been easy for them [Richie and Sam] to follow the instructions and get done what they need to get done."

While the boys use packets from school, Sam participates in at least one Zoom session each week with his VCSC teacher, and he gets to see other classmates also doing hybrid.

"They all wave at each other," Melissa said.

Richie has also been using Canvas, the district's new learning management system. "He has all kinds of things there his teachers assign him," Melissa said. He might watch a video or download an assignment.

"His teachers have been in pretty regular contact with him via his gmail account through the school district. If we have questions, we usually send an email and they are really quick to answer," she said.

Richie says school from home "is working out. I'm glad we can help lower the number of people in school."

He misses his friends, "but I can video call them," he said.

Sam said learning at home "works really well ... It's fun, actually and really efficient."

Sam said he does miss receiving in-person instructions from his teacher before he begins his school work. "Instead, you have papers with instructions on them," he said.

James said he misses the daily in-person interaction with his college students, although he does still have interaction electronically.

"It takes more time to teach online, the prep time is longer and dealing with all the stuff on Blackboard [a Web-based course-management system] takes a little longer. Ultimately I feel I'm more productive working from home," particularly with research and writing, he said.

Also, "It's been nice to have this time with the family, to be together. Even when we're busy, we're still in the same space and can see each other across the house" James said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

At times, they all need their "space" and some alone time, which other family members respect.

Working and learning from home has given family members extra time they wouldn't have under normal circumstances.

Sam has taught himself how to play some basic guitar. "We actually spend a lot of time playing music together as a family, which has been great," James said.

Richie has also been taking flight lessons at Brown Flying School and hopes one day to be an aerospace engineer.

Working and having school at home "is not the best circumstance, obviously, and we recognize that we're in a very privileged position to be able to do this," James said. "But we're also trying to make sure we do the right thing for the community ... We're trying to limit our exposure to other people so we aren't making things worse."

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.