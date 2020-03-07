Education dominates year's final crackerbarrel

Public education dominated discussion Saturday at the final legislative crackerbarrel session of 2020.
With just a week left of the Indiana legislative session, Wabash Valley legislators met with constituents at the Vigo County Public Library for two hours to discuss what lie ahead in conference committee for various legislation.
And while some asked questions about marijuana legalization and a few about recycling programs, public education and legislation that will effect its administration garnered the lion’s share of attention.
Jodi Buckalew, special education teacher in Vigo County, asked legislators about a House Bill 1065 that, as currently written, would allow school corporations to share revenue from referendum tax levy with a charter school, excluding a virtual charter school, that is located in the attendance area of the school corporation.
She also asked what they lawmakers’ respective parties have done to benefit public education this session.
Sen. Jon Ford. R-Terre Haute, said the idea for HB 1065 came from school corporations that want to partner with their local charter schools. He said the idea is to give local school boards control over their situation.
In allowing them to partner with charter schools, or not, Ford said the control goes from the state to the local governing units that know their situation best.
As to what the legislature has done so far this year to benefit public education, Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, said both Senate Enrolled Act 2 and House Enrolled Act 1002 will hold harmless both corporations and the teachers themselves from student test scores.
SEA 2 dictates that a school corporation’s category or designation of school or school corporation performance assigned by the state board of education for the 2018-2019 school year may not be lower than what was designated for the 2017-2018 school year.
It also says that ILEARN test scores for the 2018-2019 or 2019-2020 school year may not be used by a school corporation as part of an annual performance evaluation of a particular certificated employee unless the use of the ILEARN program test scores or a school’s category or designation of school improvement would improve the particular certificated employee’s annual performance rating.
HEA 1002 removes the requirement that a school corporation’s annual performance evaluation plan must be based, in part, on objective measures of student achievement.
Buckalew later asked about the forthcoming closure or consolidation of schools in Vigo County and what role the legislators see themselves playing in helping the families and neighborhoods affected.
She said beyond teaching children 1-2-3s and A-B-Cs, schools are often where children have access to mental health services and specialized programs designed for the students and neighborhoods they serve.
Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute and career teacher, empathized with Buckalew’s sentiment, remembering Chauncey Rose Middle School and the role it played in its near-northside neighborhood.
“And I believe, when that school closed that community and that neighborhood was really affected in so many ways,” Pfaff said. “These are tough times. The state doesn’t give near enough money to public schools and we’re going to have make some very tough decisions.
“I think our role as legislators is a couple things; one, we need to constantly be pushing for more mental health and getting more money for social workers in public schools. Public schools still educate over 90% of Indiana students. And if you look at our graduation rates compared to other virutals and charters, we’re doing great.”
Ford said he’s concerned with what the school corporation is going through and that the legislature needs to continue evaluating the moving target that is the state’s school funding formula.
“I know this is not something easy for the school board to do,” Ford said. “And so from the state perspective I think we need to look at the funding formula. This is a big issue, we’re losing population and a large part of that is no jobs.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
