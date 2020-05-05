Not only did we launch our Tuesday Talk Podcast today at the Tribune-Star's website, I'm also posting my first Editor's Blog, a periodic feature that will put a spotlight on local and state politics, media and just about any other topic that captures my interest. Hopefully it will capture yours as well.
Speaking of the podcast, I was inspired by the work done the past couple years by the Tribune-Star's sports editor, Todd Golden. His Down in the Valley podcast was very well done and focused on Indiana State University athletics. He taught the rest of us how to produce these audio gems, so we're giving it a try.
Late last week, I interviewed ISU's Bob Guell, an economics professor who often comments about economic matters and provides valuable insights to our reporters and readers. He has been a great source of reliable and credible information about the economy through the years. I appreciated his willingness to join me for the recording of this first podcast. I enjoyed the interview and got loads of good information and insight. I hope you will enjoy it, too.
Here's how we posted Tuesday Talk to Twitter:
Welcome to the first episode of Tuesday Talk, a podcast featuring conversations with Wabash Valley newsmakers talking about news topics of the day and community affairs. https://t.co/V6PooquqwR— Tribune-Star News (@tribstar) May 5, 2020
People are still trying to digest the rolling reopening of the state announced last Friday by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The governor today posted a message and graphic to Twitter that may be useful.
Thanks to the discipline and actions of 6.7 million Hoosiers, we're ready to move ahead in a measured way. Let’s safely open Indiana’s economy and remain vigilant about protecting our health and well-being. Ultimately, we will get #BackOnTrack and create an even stronger Indiana. pic.twitter.com/W7obh51jKZ— Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) May 5, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has changed so many things, including how political parties and candidates are campaigning for the upcoming primary election.
Today (May 5) should have been primary election day, but it was postponed until June 2. We're now about a month away from the rescheduled election. It will be an interesting four weeks as candidates try to get their messages out to voters in new and compelling ways, much of it through social media.
The Vigo County Democratic Party is hosting a virtual political rally at its Facebook page at 5 p.m. today (May 5). It will broadcast on Facebook Live at the party's Facebook page.
Here's how to reach it:
Speaking of elections, the Tribune-Star has begun gathering information and interviewing candidates for its upcoming preview coverage of the primary election.
We will announce a schedule of candidate previews in the next week. We plan for our series of stories to begin by May 15 and conclude by May 25, the day before early in-person voting begins.
Good news on the media front. The Daily Clintonian in Clinton, which ceased publication April 10, has been purchased by Don Hurd, president of Hoosier Media Group, Hometown Media and Heartland Media Group.
Hurd operates weekly newspapers in nearby Benton and White counties, as well as in Lake and Steuben counties.
The Daily Clintonian had been in the Carey family since 1936, when George and Elizabeth Carey purchased the newspaper. Their children, George "Sonny" Carey and Diane Waugh have been operating the Clintonian since the mid-1980s.
No word yet on when publication might resume, or if it will return as a five-day-a-week newspaper.
The governor's plan to reopen the state's economy has been met with some questions and concern, and led to the governor addressing those issues in his Monday's news briefing. Here is how we tweeted about the story we published on Tuesday about the briefing. And check out the response from a reader to our tweet below it.
This tweet is really well worded as to imply the danger of reopening and I appreciate it. You guys have been really helpful since this all started. My home paper really seems to care and I am here for it.— David Goodier (@davidgoodier) May 5, 2020
Finally, a parting shot. This was my favorite Twitter post of the week.
“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.”— Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) May 4, 2020
~ Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/4ZJkecVAOz
