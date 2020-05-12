We’re a little more than a week into Gov. Eric Holcomb’s multi-staged reopening plan for Indiana’s economy. Last week, retail outlets were allowed to reopen using social distancing guidelines. This week, restaurants are allowed to reopen using similar guidelines.
How many will reopen? And how many will be successful in their attempts to restart?
Just because food service outlets are reopening for in-person service doesn’t mean our still-shell-shocked population is ready to rush out to these venues. Polling nationwide suggests a large segment of the population views reopening skeptically and will continue to exercise extreme caution in resuming their normal activities.
And keep in mind that coronavirus cases continue to increase in Indiana. The reopening of some segments of the economy almost guarantees that will continue. We’re entering a strange time.
Indiana State University Professor Robert Guell told us last week in the Tribune-Star’s inaugural Tuesday Talk Podcast that the public’s decision on whether to venture out quickly or remain cautious will have a direct impact on how well the economy recovers from the financial collapse resulting from the pandemic.
We’re about to get our first look at how the public is going to respond to economy reopening plans.
So far, anecdotal evidence is mixed. Restaurants that reopened to dine-in patrons Monday reported some business returning, but it was light. Then it got a little better on Tuesday. There were definitely cars outside of some of the restaurants we checked. At The Meadows shopping center, where the Tribune-Star is located, vehicles in the parking lot are increasing slightly with each passing day.
Speaking of our Tuesday Talk Podcast, the new episode is up and available on the Tribune-Star website.
The guest this week is state Rep. Tonya Pfaff, District 43 representative in the Indiana House of Representatives. District 43 includes the city of Terre Haute.
Rep. Pfaff discusses a range of issues including how she has adjusted as a math teacher at Terre Haute North to the remote teaching/learning responsibilities thrust upon teachers when schools were closed down in March. Another big topic, of course, is the ongoing pandemic and the state’s plans for conducting its primary and general election during this public health crisis.
We received great feedback to our launch of the podcast last week. Hopefully we’ll continue to expand our reach in coming weeks. Please check it out.
The Tribune-Star plans to begin its primary election candidate coverage this Friday, and it will continue for the following week, right up until the opening of early in-person voting on May 26.
Todd Golden, the Tribune-Star's veteran sports editor, has been the podcast pioneer for our online edition for the past two years. Last week, after a brief hiatus, he posted a new episode of his Down in the Valley podcast. It's a good one! Take a listen. It's fun and informative.
The Down In The Valley podcast returns as Todd Golden watches Jay Tunnell's shooting streak help Indiana State blitz past Illinois State in 2009. One of Golden's favorite memories on the ISU beat.— Tribune-Star Sports (@tribstarsports) May 7, 2020
The links to watch the video with Todd are included. https://t.co/2VwDXTSKNj
This past Sunday was Mother’s Day. Before we get too far removed from that special day, I want to share this poignant social media post from Alex Kor, who lost his mother, Eva Kor, last July 4. His message was delivered in the form of a letter to his late mother and was posted on Twitter.
To my MVP in Heaven: Happy Mother's Day! pic.twitter.com/JLAYcKE7dy— Alex Kor (@akisok15) May 10, 2020
Terre Haute native Ernie Thompson, a star football player in high school, college and the NFL, made a heartfelt post to Twitter last weekend reflecting on a major milestone he has reached in his life.
This is a feeling that is at least equalled to, but in many instances, much better than being drafted by the LA Rams. If I can graduate at this stage in life, then anything, and I do mean anything is possible. Thank you, @IndianaUniv #Godisgreat pic.twitter.com/oC1pA4XbMY— Ernie Thompson (@ErnieThompson) May 9, 2020
Finally today, the Tribune-Star's Readers' Choice Awards announcement and special section is scheduled for Friday, June 12. It will be inserted into that day's edition of the print newspaper.
Advertising Director Doug Dixon says the annual Readers' Choice Awards program had to be suspended earlier this year because of business closings and restrictions imposed to help curb the spread of coronavirus in Indiana.
More than 3,500 votes have been tallied since the official voting period ended on March 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.