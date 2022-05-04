Federal funds from the American Rescue Plan cannot be used to obtain a railroad right-of-way easement for a proposed Riley Spur trail, Chris Switzer, president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, told the Vigo County Council on Wednesday.
Instead, the project to convert nearly 6 miles of the line abandoned by the Indiana Rail Road into a public trail would have to be funded from the county’s Economic Development Income Tax.
Switzer said after a review of American Rescue Plan requirements with a federal representative, the trail would not quality for use of those funds. The use of ARP funds was one of two potential funding sources, along with EDIT funds, initially suggested by commissioners.
The commissioner president said the use of COVID-19 funds for a county trail would be a questionable item in a federal audit of the ARP disbursement.
While the entire project, with a paved trail that would cover 20 acres, is estimated at $1.3 million, Vigo County Commissioners are currently requesting $250,000 to acquire the right-of-way easement from the Indiana Rail Road, plus $140,000 for the railroad to remove ties.
The funding is needed as a purchase agreement for the “non-exclusive surface easement” expires June 1, said Commissioner Brendan Kearns.
The issue brought a public response that spanned 1 1/2 hour during the council’s “sunshine meeting” that only includes discussion. The council will vote on funding the trail and other issues at its May 10 meeting.
Dustin Havens, owner of Dusty’s Transmission Service that abuts the potential rail-to-trail, said he and other landowners do not want the trail.
“I don’t want it, period, no. It is wasteful and we have plenty of parks,” he told the council. He expressed concern of motorized vehicles on the trail. Commissioner Switzer said no motorized vehicles will be permitted on the trial, except those for disabled people who may use battery-powered wheelchairs.
Additionally, battery-powered bicycles could be considered, he said.
Havens said he thinks the trail would require too much maintenance and would raise property taxes. “I feel it is a no-brainer. We don’t need it.”
Other property owners voiced concern of trespassers and while others voiced concern opening the rural rail line would attract hunters, posing a safety hazard.
Others, such as Arron Gadberry, Terre Haute North boys cross country coach, said the rail line would be safer with a trail, as users would discourage trespassers and illegal dumping. He encouraged people to visit trails throughout Indiana and in other states. He said his wife and daughter run the Heritage Trail in Terre Haute by themselves, which demonstrates that trails are safe.
Commissioner Kearns told the council that research from the Vigo County E911 over the past three years shows no emergency calls on the Heritage Trail, which extends nearly 7 miles from the west end of Indiana State University’s campus east to Chamberlain Street, just east of the Twigg Rest Area.
Steve Sankey voiced concern of access to farmland. Kearns said the county would work with him on access, which could include installing a gate.
Joe McKee, a property owner along the Riley spur, said he “doesn’t want the trail in his backyard. That’s it.”
David Whitesell, commander of the Riley American Legion Post 328, said he thinks bridges along the trail would need upgraded and need railing, costing taxpayer money. Whitesell charges commissioners have not been diligent in meeting with landowners on the project.
Larry Robbins, county engineer/highway director, said two bridges would need some repair for deck work, adding such work is not costly, as the bridges are designed to hold the weight of trains.
If no money, then what?
Councilwoman Brenda Wilson said she “is stuck on what happens if this [funding request] is turned down,” adding she would like to know if landowners along the Riley Spur would then have the first right to purchase the property.
Kearns told the council that he spoke with Peter Ray, Indiana Rail Road’s vice president of engineering, who said the property would be put up for auction and landowners could purchase the land or anyone else on the open market. The trail would then not be an option.
The National Trails System Act (Trails Act) permits the conversion of disused railroad corridors into trails for hiking, biking, and other recreational activities, while preserving the right-of-way for future use as a railroad if such use becomes viable again in the future.
However, two federal lawsuits were filed last year against the U.S. government claiming Vigo County landowners along the railroad should be compensated under the Fifth Amendment for land that the U.S. Surface Transportation Board ordered be converted into a public trail near the town of Riley.
Switzer told the council that owning the right-of-way would benefit the county as it could remove railroad ties from the property and the county would be able to fix street intersections in the town of Riley, plus take steps to stop illegal dumping as well as enforce no trespassing.
Earlier in the meeting, Kearns said commissioners this week learned that raw sewage is being dumped into a ditch along the railroad, either from a business or home along the path, posing a health concern.
Council President Aaron Loudermilk said he thinks commissioners should have held meetings to discuss the plans with property owners, instead of turning the council meeting into a floor debate. Robbins said commissioners normally address issues with property owners in the design phase. Robbins said commissioners are seeking funds for the right of way first, and then if approved, can work with property owners.
The trail would be designed by students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in the institute’s fall/winter session. Robbins said he could certify that design into a shovel-ready project that could be ready for construction in the summer of 2023.
At the end of its meeting, Councilman Todd Thacker said he would support initially improving a smaller section of the trail, such as from Riley to Idle Creek subdivision, rather than its full length, while not having to spend $1.3 million this year. Improvements could be made in future phases, he suggested.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.