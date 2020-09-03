Edgar County records first two COVID deaths

The Edgar County, Illinois, Public Health Department reported Thursday the county's first two deaths from COVID-19.
The deaths occurred in a female in her 80s and a female in her 90s, said Monica Dunn, assistant administrator and infection control coordinator.
Edgar County is currently experiencing in uptick in both positivity rate and in news cases per 100,000 people, she said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Edgar County had 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 59 probable cases of the virus , 97 of which have recovered, according the health department's website.
With Labor Day weekend imminent, Dunn recommended residents avoid large gatherings and cookouts.
"We need to do everything we can to be safe over this holiday weekend," Dunn said. "People gather for meals and celebrations at Labor Day cookouts and things of that nature, but it's important this year to avoid those crowds, those large gatherings."
She said residents should also adhere to the "Three Ws," or wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your mask.
Edgar County offers a COVID-19 hotline at 217-294-2728. The hotline is available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends and holidays.
