A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a Dana, Indiana, man according to the Edgar County, Illinois, coroner’s office.
Authorities believe the fatal accident happened Saturday night on Illinois 1, but the accident victim, Josh E. Musser, 48, of Dana, was not discovered until Tuesday.
According to Coroner Scott Barrett, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker contacted 911 dispatchers at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday and told them he had stopped his vehicle to pick up a broken telephone box that was lying in a ditch.
While walking back to his vehicle, he discovered a deceased man and a motorcycle in the nearby cornfield.
The Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and Edgar County coroner responded to the call on Illinois 1 about one mile north of 1800th Road.
Musser was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
Evidence at the scene shows the 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Musser was traveling north on Illinois 1. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle crossed the southbound lane and entered the ditch on the west side of the road, struck a telephone box and continued into the cornfield where Musser was ejected.
Additional investigation revealed friends and family of Musser had not seen or heard from him since Saturday night and were trying to locate him.
“It is believed that the accident occurred Saturday evening. Examination of Mr. Musser showed he died immediately of his injuries,” according to the coroner’s office.
The accident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, Edgar County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner.
