Reading the economic tea leaves of Indiana’s economy is part of the job for Gerry Dick, host and creator of Inside Indiana Business television.

On Tuesday as part of an annual tradition, Dick predicted a positive economic future for much of the state.

As the business news analyst for Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce’s annual Groundhog Day Economic Forecast, Dick said most sectors are seeing some up-turn heading into 2021, even as all business sectors were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those industries that managed to ride out the highs and lows of the pandemic is the real estate and housing market.

Bernice Helman, a director of both the Indiana and National Association of Realtors, reported mostly good news through the challenges of 2020, but highlighted the lack of available single-family homes in the Wabash Valley and Indiana in general.

“Economic development and housing clearly go hand in hand,” Helman said during the online event sponsored by Terre Haute Savings Bank and hosted by Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

A review of new sales data for the state shows sales were up 6.4 percent. In west central Indiana, sales were up 13.1 percent.

But the listings were down 4.6 percent statewide, and in west central Indiana, listings were down 7.2 percent.

Demand for single-family homes are up, Helman said, but the inventory has shrunk. “At some point, if we can’t correct that, we will run out of homes to sell,” she said.

Among the issues is that construction companies cannot make a profit on homes selling for less than $300,000, she said. But in Vigo County the typical buyer wants a home costing less than $200,000.

In looking at local housing sales by price, Helman said, most homes sold for less than $100,000.

However, it is difficult for builders to afford the infrastructure — roads, curbs, lighting, utilities — in new residential developments. And, the cost of building materials seems to increase daily, Helman said.

“When we see new construction in Vigo County, typically we are going to see them building in the $300,000 range. We don’t need more inventory in this price range,” she said.

In west central Indiana, the average single-family home cost $149,000. The statewide average was $220,000 last year. So the region is positioned positively for buyers, if inventory is available.

“I feel we have a really great story to tell where we’re selling our quality of life and the affordability issue, not to mention we border the state of Illinois,” Helman said, adding a comparison of property taxes.

Looking ahead, Helman said, the 2021 housing market has rebounded to a start similar to 2020 — before housing sales dropped drastically in the spring, then began to climb in the summer months.

Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates are at historic lows, and rates should be reasonable heading into 2022.

But the battle will be in housing starts.

“We need to grow more to replace the housing that is needed,” she said.

On the watchlist for 2021 will be single-family housing starts, housing inventory for sale, and work-from-home numbers. As people found they could work from home, many often found that their home was too small to accommodate work space coupled with school space for learn-at-home children.

Interestingly, she said, that could mean that those working from home will leave more populated urban areas and seek out rural housing in areas that have good quality of life opportunities.

Other watch areas continue to be foreclosure numbers and rental evictions, Helman said.

Other sectors

Dick went over other areas of Indiana’s economy.

Statewide, some manufacturing plants saw closings or reductions in staff, but those able to pivot were able to hang on. Agriculture took a hard hit in the pork processing industry, Dick said, but crop prices have come back.

Restaurants, tourism and the hospitality industry are the difficult story of 2020, he said, and it could be that half of Hoosier restaurants may close or scale back dramatically due to the pandemic.

And in a year with canceled or limited sporting events, businesses that benefit from basketball tournaments and motorsports definitely took a financial hit.

But there are reasons to be positive, Dick said, and west central Indiana could benefit with new projects on the horizon — especially the casino and the convention center in Terre Haute.

“Those things could come together to focus economic strategy on tourism and bring more folks to Terre Haute,” Dick said.

Vigo County, specifically, has a diversified economy and is not tied to one industry, he said. While manufacturing is a backbone here as it is across the state, entrepreneurship and technology are growing.

Vigo County’s academic institutions are a strength for the talent pipeline, Dick said, and keeping talent to develop the local economy is key.

“We’ve got to keep more people here,” said Dick, himself a graduate of Indiana State University. “We’ve got to keep more people from the great colleges and universities in west central Indiana. But also attract people. Make your downtowns, make your regions a place people want to be.”

So, the future economy is not all gloom and doom, Dick said.

Economic challenges will continue to exist into 2022, but Indiana is positioned to come out of this in a fairly good situation, he said.

GE Aviation, Elanco

Two industries weathering the pandemic storm in the Wabash Valley were Elanco and GE Aviation.

Gerald Beuvelet, the new plant manager for GE Aviation, said the aviation industry lost 50 percent of its passenger volume and about $84 billion in 2020.

The impact for GE Aviation was a 60 percent reduction in commercial engines and services as people traveled less. Unfortunately, that resulted in a reduction of 100 associates for the company as the company focused on controlling costs.

In September, the company became the sole source of the GE9X engine for the Boeing 777X.

“That is a testament of the talent we have in Terre Haute,” Beuvelet said.

The local plant will also support the new engines for the U.S. Army Apache and Black Hawk helicopters.

“This is important to look at how bright the future is,” he said. “The way we see our recovery globally will take two to three years.”

Meanwhile, Casey Schroeppel of Elanco’s animal health manufacturing site north of Clinton said rapid change in 2020 was the big struggle for the technical facility.

Both the Clinton and Terre Haute facilities improved their productivity for the pet health and farm animal supply chain, she said.

The company is working on a new headquarters on the west side of Indianapolis, and what that means for Elanco’s west central Indiana operations is still unknown. But, it does solidify Indiana as a center for agriculture bioscience, with nine farm animal and pet health products produced in west central Indiana.

