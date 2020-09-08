'Eat in the Streets' is back on

“Eat in the Streets,” previously canceled after controversy over proposed county health department COVID-19 guidelines, is back on again and will take place this Friday and Saturday.

In mid-August, Connie Wrin, owner of The Verve, created the downtown Terre Haute outdoor dining initiative, and it quickly gained support of other local downtown restaurants. It is an extension of individual restaurant outdoor patio areas.

But the expanded outdoor dining, inspired by similar actions in Indianapolis and Bloomington, was canceled before its scheduled start Aug. 28 after controversy arose over safety guidelines proposed by the Vigo County Health Department.

Since that time, the various parties have met and developed a "joint document" with guidance and recommendations aimed at limiting COVID spread, according to an announcement Tuesday by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

“Finding a way to provide safe, outdoor dining for the community has always has been the main priority of the downtown restaurants who initially created this idea of extending their outdoor dining areas. Fortunately for everyone, they persevered and have found a way to move forward,” Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Main Street initiative, stated in a news release.

Mayor Duke Bennett said Tuesday, "I'm excited, because it's an opportunity to bring people downtown in a safe environment ... Let's hope people come out and participate."

Small businesses are really struggling because of COVID-19, Bennett said.

The mayor pointed out that with the previously canceled event, the health department "came up with some guidelines we were working through. We ran out of time ... We took a pause over the Labor Day weekend and were able to get everybody on the same page."

Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner, said the parties involved are aware of his concerns and safeguards that should be put in place to prevent COVID spread.

"It was a really good collaborative discussion that enabled us to come together with presenting the opportunity this weekend," Brucken said.

He also stated in a news release, “It ultimately remains the individual responsibility of our area residents to conduct themselves responsibly at all times, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks as often as possible to help keep our community safe.”

Eat in the Streets is an extension of the restaurants' outdoor patios; the establishments cannot have an outdoor bar.

In an interview, Wrin said, "I'm just glad we were able to move forward with it because it is a desperate situation for many of us small business owners in Terre Haute," as well as those throughout the country. "We are all struggling to keep our doors open."

The participating restaurants are "doing what we originally intended. We are not doing anything different. The health department — I guess they made the decision to not get in our way," Wrin said. "I think we've all come to an agreement that what we had originally proposed was appropriate and safety was our top priority — public safety and public health."

If people are not following rules and guidelines established for safety, "I'll close down my patio ... I'll just shut it down for the night and be done with it," Wrin said.

The mayor said if the event goes well, it will be on the Board of Works agenda Monday to extend it to additional weekends, if the business owners want to do so. "We're happy to forward that through they city, and the health department is on board," Bennett said.

Asked about the potential for large groups — such as college students — to gather and not follow safety protocols, Bennett said, "Obviously the businesses have to safeguard their space just like they do now, but we'll come to assist. The city will be able to help deal with that."

He doesn't believe it will be an issue. Bennett believes most people who participate will go to get something to eat, and then leave.

But if crowds not following protocols become an issue, law enforcement could assist. Also, the Terre Haute Fire Department will do some inspections to make sure everything is set up correctly. "I'll be around," as will others, the mayor said. "We'll make sure everybody stays in compliance."

The health department recommends each restaurant have its individual patio areas roped off with a clear entry/exit point, and if serving alcohol, have a plan approved by Indiana Excise.

As the city of Terre Haute expended its resources to deliver, then re-collect picnic tables and other items after the cancellation on the initial weekend, the Chamber and its Downtown Main Street initiative have agreed to cover the cost of having those items re-delivered.

This effort will ensure no taxpayer dollars are used on the project, organizers say.

“The new plan is a solid combination of recommendations from both the Board of Public Works and Vigo County Health Department to ensure everyone can safely eat in the streets this weekend,” Bennett said.

Many other downtown businesses and organizations have stepped up to donate services. For instance, barriers provided by the Miracle on 7th Street board of directors will be used to safely block closed streets. The SkyGarden parking garage will provide parking for $1 throughout the day Friday and Saturday.

