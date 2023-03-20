Children, parents and grandparents are invited to a free Easter egg hunt in Brazil on April 8.
Volunteers from the First Christian Church and the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch are teaming up again to host the Easter weekend event at Forest Park, 911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Drive, off Indiana 59 on Brazil’s south side.
“Younger kids will be given a head start at the 10 a.m. event,” said Jon Rhoades, children and family minister at First Christian Church. “We want all participating families from our congregation and community to have a joyous, rewarding time.”
Organizers encourage families to arrive by 9:45 a.m. to see the Easter Bunny arrive by sheriff’s escort. Kids should bring Easter baskets or small grocery bags to collect candy-filled eggs scattered across the park.
For more information on the Easter egg hunt, call the First Christian Church at 812-446-2214 or the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch at 317-460-4242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.