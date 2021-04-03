Easter celebrations were certainly different last year as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation.
Churches were forced to close all sanctuaries to their congregations and get creative with services and events. Most found that incorporating social media into their ministries helped congregations connect better than ever.
"People see that there's real value in watching services via live stream because it gives them a way to connect online," said Clark Cowden, pastor at Northside Community Church and Emmanuel United Methodist Church.
Cowden started recording two-minute daily devotions to post on the church's Facebook page during the onset of the pandemic. He also started a blog with the text of his weekly sermons as well as a podcast so that his members could listen to his sermons.
"All of these social media outlets have added a fresh new dimension to the ministry that really helps us to stay connected — especially with people who are travelling, have conflicting work schedules or who can't attend church for a number of reasons," Cowden said.
The staff at Maryland Community Church had begun live streaming services prior to the pandemic, which resulted in the largest Easter attendance in the church's history last year. This year, MCC will offer online and broadcast services along with eight in-person services between the Indiana 46 and 12 Points campuses. The church asks for people to make reservations via its website (www.mccth.org) so that numbers can be controlled and social distancing can be observed.
"We're all hungry for that sense of community and many of us are hungry for spirituality. Easter is a traditional time for people who've been away from the church to come back," MCC Senior Pastor Scot Longyear said. "There was a moment when Jesus went from life to death and then again when he went from death back to life that changed mankind. We also have a moment that can change the trajectory of our lives. This Easter could be your moment."
MCC invested a lot of time and energy into finding more intentional ways for its members to connect. The church developed a digital app called Virtual Passion Week that offers notifications in real time about what Jesus Christ was experiencing during the week from the crucifixion through the resurrection. Longyear also said that an online chat feature is available on the church's social media platforms that allows attendees to ask questions and have them answered right away. He said MCC's online presence has gone far beyond what the staff thought it would do.
"We have people telling us that they're watching the live stream services all around the country and forming their own small groups to discuss the sermon," said Longyear.
The staff and congregation at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Terre Haute found out during the pandemic that they "were majoring in minor stuff," as Pastor James S. Barleston Jr. said. He explained that the traditional ways of doing things just weren't efficient during COVID and the only thing the church really needed to focus on was worship.
Barleston said that he is looking forward to seeing more people attend services in person. "I felt like I was preaching to empty pews and that the sanctuary had become a studio. But my father, who was also a pastor, told me that if I couldn't preach to empty chairs, then I couldn't preach to the crowd. He was right. I was preaching the same book by putting the message in a different binding [of social media]."
Just because the church body wasn't in the building didn't mean that the staff and congregation were on vacation. Barleston said COVID exposed some hidden talents of the congregation that hadn't been recognized. "We're very thankful to the younger members of our church who are tech-savvy and could help get our message out on social media," he said. "We also found a way for people to tithe online through a program called Givelify. People must like this option because they've given more over the last year through Givelify than they've ever given in the past."
Father Martin Day of St. Benedict Catholic Church said he's seeing more people return to in-person mass. The church had a big crowd on Palm Sunday and reservations are full for Easter Sunday mass, although there's still plenty of room for mass this evening.
Day said he's noticed people have a lot of pent-up needs over this past year that require a great deal of pastoral care. "We're so geared toward participation, so COVID has been a real challenge for the church. You can't live stream the Eucharist."
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church will celebrate Easter services at Deming Park this year. Father Andrew "Drew" Downs said he's excited to begin returning to "normal-ish" and that there's no better symbol of the Resurrection than being outside and witnessing the signs of spring coming to life.
"We're beginning to feel hopeful, but our hope doesn't begin with vaccines and lower COVID numbers. Our hope is in the Lord and how He will transform our world," said Downs. "Our hope is magnified when we play a part in that transformation."
Downs said that he has witnessed several positive things that have occurred in the church as a result of COVID. "People learned to engage with the technology that allowed them to connect or they asked for help when they typically wouldn't have done so. People began checking in on each other more often. We learned how much time we spend on things that aren't necessary and how to relax — that we can say 'No' when we need to."
Cowden said that with Gov. Eric Holcomb's mask mandate moving to advisory status next week, he anticipates more people are ready to return to traditional in-person services this Easter. Although it may seem that recovery from the pandemic is moving slowly, Cowden said this move provides hope that things will get better.
"Easter reminds us that we have been set free from all the things that have been holding us back," Cowden said.
