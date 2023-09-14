East Springhill Drive is once again fully open, but that doesn’t mean that the road-widening project has been completed.
Vigo County Engineer and Highway Director Larry Robbins expressed frustration with Frontier and Spectrum for delays on the project.
East Springhill Drive from Seventh to 12th streets has been widened and converted from two to three lanes, with a center lane for left turns. From 12th Street to where East Springill Drive meets Erie Canal and McDaniel roads, it remains a two-lane passage.
The plan is to make East Springhill Drive from Seventh Street to Erie Canal Road three lanes, including the center turn lane. The goal for this year was to continue the work into November, but — for at least now — the job is stopped at less than the halfway mark.
“We are waiting on Frontier and Spectrum to relocate their facilities from the old Duke poles before we can move on to Phase II of the project,” Robbins said. “If they are not relocated within the next few weeks, we may be looking at pushing the next phase into 2024.”
He expressed dissatisfaction with the cable and internet providers.
“This would be an extremely disappointing and frustrating turn of events for this project,” Robbins said. “They have been on notice for over a year to relocate and have still not done so. This will continue to impact the cost of the project and the disruption of traffic in the area.”
The East Springhill drive project was awarded to White Construction LLC for $4.7 million.
Robbins concluded, “The county is not pleased with Frontier or Spectrum’s response.”
Frontier spokeswoman Hayley Hoefer responded by Email, “We have been communicating with the road project management and the state since May about the poles referenced.
“To prevent safety issues or damages, cables have to be moved from existing poles to new poles from the top down. Another company has cable and equipment on the existing poles that need to be relocated before we can move our cable to the new poles and remove old the poles. The state is aware of this.”
Spectrum did not return requests for comment by telephone or by email.
