Starting April 24, East Springhill Drive between South Seventh Street and Erie Canal Road will be closed for a widening project.
It is expected to reopen after mid-November, weather permitting.
Plans call for East Springhill Drive to become three lanes, with a center turn lane.
Vigo County officials have said that when roadwork begins, one lane of East Springhill Drive will be open for local traffic at any given time. The county also has said it would work with Honey Creek Volunteer Fire Department, which has a station on East Springhill.
This project was awarded to White Construction, LLC for $4.7 million. Signage will direct traffic around the closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.