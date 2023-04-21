Friday’s environmental march from the Vigo County Public Library to the Vigo County Courthouse was a breeze. The trek to solve the planet’s climate emergency, on the other hand, will be exponentially more grueling.
The Earth Day event, coordinated by the young leaders of the EARTHlings (short for “Environmental Activists for a Resilient Terre Haute”), found City Council member Todd Nation at the fore of the march.
Two years ago, Nation teamed up with the EARTHlings to write the city’s climate-change resolution that led to the city’s Sustainability Commission. Later this year, that commission will release its report on how the city can decrease climate emissions and increase environmental awareness.
EARTHlings are contributing to that document, as well.
Seventh grader Diarmuid Corcoran, a founding member of EARTHlings, recalled the group’s origins.
“We started in mid-to-late 2020, kind of at the peak of the pandemic,” he said. “Some of the kids that were involved with [local environmental organization] reTHink got together to create our own workforce to help out.”
Initially, members met on Zoom. Soon, they became more active.
“We started doing demonstrations in front of the school corporation building,” Corcoran said. “We started doing that all through 2021 — no matter the weather, we would be there. And it kind bridged into plans for this march to get everyone involved, and what better day to do that than Earth Day?”
EARTHlings first marched in 2021.
“We started with just a couple of kids, a couple of middle-schoolers,” Corcoran said. “Now, to see the crowd we can draw now is pretty amazing.”
Indeed, more than 80 people joined the EARTHlings on the march to the Courthouse. They chanted slogans along the way and brandished signs that read “Cool Kids for a Cooler Environment” and “To-Do List: 1) Stop the Climate Crisis 2) Homework.”
Lucy Chew, a preschool teacher walking with her daughter Early Handlin, carried a sign reading “Heal the World” festooned with adhesive bandages.
“We’ve been [to reTHink] quite a few times and we do work with the Society of Trashbaggers,” Chew said. “I’ve heard about the EARTHlings for a while, but she hasn’t really been involved. We’re going to be from now on.”
She added, “reTHink is really an undervalued resource in our community. I don’t think people know what all they have and what all they provide and what all they do. We try to support them whenever possible.”
Randi Slavens was marching with her daughter MacKenzie Brazzle, a student at Indiana State University studying environmental justice. They marched last year, as well.
“I know last year [EARTHlings] came out with a pact with the city talking about we’re going to reduce our carbon footprint,” she said. “I love that they’re getting people involved, younger and older, offering real ideas that people can actually use to help prevent climate change.”
Speakers at the Courthouse were a mix of EARTHlings and civic leaders.
One was ISU English professor Brendan Corcoran, who is on reTHink’s board and is Diarmuid’s father — “I was always hearing about the climate around the house every day,” Diarmuid recalled.
Brendan Corcoran cited a string of disturbing statistics and discussed how the crisis must be combatted quickly, adding, “The 2020’s may be the most important decade in human history.”
City Council member Martha Crossen, who helped pass the Sustainability Commission resolution, also spoke.
“Writing a resolution was the easy part,” she said. “Doing the work is the hard part.”
Shikha Bhattacharyya, reTHink’s executive director whose sons are also founding EARTHlings members, closed the meeting by saying, “Don’t save the Earth — we need to save ourselves.”
Chew said she believed the crisis can be averted.
“It is really daunting to process the magnitude of the problem, but it’s important — especially for our young people, as they start to understand it — to think about those small ways that you can make a difference locally,” she said. “It helps us to feel that we’re getting more of a grasp on the problem.”
She added, “If we lose that hope and just stop trying, then there’s no hope for anyone.”
Slavens agreed.
“Without hope — really — we’d just be waiting around to die,” she said.
