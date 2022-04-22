EARTHlings — short for Environmental Activists for a Resilient Terre Haute — celebrated the 52nd annual Earth Day by sponsoring a march for climate justice Friday afternoon, proceeding from the Vigo County Public Library to the courthouse and back, with speakers issuing proclamations at the courthouse.
Previously, the group, which was begun two years ago by a group of school friends, had teamed up with Todd Nation of the Terre Haute City Council to create a resolution forming a Sustainability Commission. The resolution was passed last August. Nation participated in the march Friday and spoke at the courthouse along with some teen members of EARTHlings.
Mayor Duke Bennett issued a proclamation observing Earth Day in Terre Haute and announced that Caleb Williams of the city’s Department of Engineering had been named sustainability coordinator.
“Caleb wants to be a part of that,” Bennett said in an interview. “So we’re going to start with ourselves and look at what we can do as a city to make a difference and set an example for others.”
Diarmuid Corcoran, one of the founding members of EARTHlings, was appropriately enough celebrating his birthday on Earth Day. He said the march was the largest climate demonstration in Terre Haute’s history.
“Basically, our march is serving to get the community involved in our work as a climate activist group,” he said. “It’s also to spread awareness if we meet new people as we’re marching.”
Corcoran said that the 19-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was an important influence on the EARTHlings.
“She started the Fridays for Future movement, which we have participated in pretty much every Friday,” Corcoran said. “She inspires each and every one of us. She’s an amazing force.”
At a previous march, Corcoran said, “Maybe 30 people showed up.” Turnout Friday quadrupled that number. “It’s really amazing to have a lot more people.”
Ayush Bhattacharyya, who co-founded the group with Corcoran, was likewise heartened.
“We were hoping for a turnout like this, and our wishes came true,” said the son of Shikha Bhattacharyya, who leads the environmental organization reTHink Inc. and participated in the march.
“We started EARTHlings because we know we need to make a change in this world,” Ayush said. “Our world is on a downhill slide right now. There’s so much waste and so much pollution, and we need to put a stop to that.”
The march headed up Walnut to the courthouse and returned down Wabash to the library, where EARTHlings set up an environmental display.
Participants toted signs reading “Winter is not coming” and “The dinosaurs thought they had time, too.” One evoked author Flannery O’Connor: “A good planet is hard to find.” Another sported a drawing of Darth Vader on it, reading, “Even I learned destroying planets was wrong!” Cars honked their horns in appreciation upon seeing the signs.
EARTHlings led the demonstrators in chants, including, “1-2-3-4/Climate change is at our door ... 5-6-7-8/Organize and demonstrate.”
Jim Poyser came down from Indianapolis, where he runs Earth Charter Indiana which also addresses the climate crisis, to attend the march.
“There was a lot of places I could be on Earth Day, and I chose Terre Haute because of all the inspiring progress that has happened here in a very short period of time,” he said. “The EARTHlings organization is super inspiring. The youth activists here are so smart about science but also about civics. It’s really a great day for climate progress here in Indiana.”
Sarah Dillon, coordinator of Vigo County’s Green Party, had attended other EARTHling rallies. “This is beautiful, very inspiring that a lot of young people are here and want to help preserve the earth,” she said.
Mayor Bennett declared himself impressed with the EARTHlings.
“They’re exciting,” he said. “They’re very passionate, but they’re very easy and approachable, they’re not coming in and saying ‘We want you to do this!’ It’s more like, what can we do together? They’re spearheading a lot of this, and we want to be a part of that.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.