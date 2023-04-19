Earth Day, an annual event first celebrated in 1970, is April 22. Some of the coming Earth Day events include:
• Earth Day speakers Brendan Kearns and Mary Kramer will offer presentations Friday at 10 a.m. at the Vigo County School Corporation Administrative building, 501 W. Olive St. in West Terre Haute.
• EARTHlings, a group of ecologically minded children, will lead a march from the Vigo County Public Library to the Vigo County Courthouse Friday at 3 p.m.
• TREES, Inc. will plant trees Saturday at 8 a.m. at 2201 Chase St.
• The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will host a family-friendly Earth Day event with nature walks and visits to the school's horse barn Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Kayaking and biking around the Wabashiki will occur from 1 to 4 p.m. beginning at Dewey Point, 110 E. National Ave.
• Environmental nonprofit reTHink will offer Indian food Saturday at 4 p.m. at its zero-waste store at 1544 S. 13th St.
• Cleanup around the Wabashiki will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet at Dewey Point.
