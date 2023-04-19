Roaming Indiana State University’s quad during its 15th annual Earth Day event Wednesday, many things seemed peripheral to ecological concerns, such as ISU mascot Sycamore Sam exchanging fist bumps, roaming food delivery Kiwibots and alpacas from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Though Earth Day’s goal of Earth Day is to consider the planet’s fragile environment, that didn’t mean it couldn’t be fun, too.
Cayle Moreo, who used to work in ISU’s biology department and became assistant director of the school’s sustainability and innovation program less than a year ago, oversaw Wednesday’s event.
“The idea is to celebrate the Earth,” he said. “It’s the one thing we have in common — one day we can put aside our differences, whatever they may be, and just take care of our environment.”
Biology professor Rusty Gonser initiated ISU’s first Earth Day 15 years ago.
“We are the only ‘tree campus’ at the higher ed level in the state of Indiana, and have been for 14 consecutive years,” he said with pride. This means the school has a tree and landscaping plan to maintain the diversity of trees on campus, as well as an arborist.
“We’re also a ‘bee campus,’ which means we’re a pollinator campus,” Gonser added.
ISU’s Department of Earth and Environmental Systems’ booth offered both a water-covered table demonstrating the stream process in a natural environment and games with prizes including recycled plastic Frisbees and reusable straws that reduce single-use plastic waste.
That table was overseen by Disha Sinha, a second year masters student majoring in geography and focusing on advocacy about environmental law.
“Our activities look at each of the [environmental] goals,” she explained. “It’s both a learning atmosphere and fun. They show how important sustainable development is for them. We are doing this for our future generations who deserve a lot more than a heated planet.”
She offered sobering statistics: Indiana is currently experiencing its hottest April in memory and the area faces more than 20% higher precipitation rates, affecting flooding and water cycles.
“We’re living in the climate change era and need to do something ASAP,” Sinha said.
Elizabeth Attebery, who runs ISU’s recycling center (open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), said, “Earth Day is important because we should be saving our planet. We should not make anything that we cannot recycle.”
To that end, she was demonstrating how to construct plant pots from recycled newspaper — when the plant is ready for outdoor soil, the pot can also be placed in the ground.
“It’s gonna take everybody, not just a few people,” Attebery said. “We’ve got to start somewhere — we’ve got to keep going.”
Next to her was facilities management supervisor Bertie Budd, who creates flower sculptures from recycled material as well as from non-recyclable materials, such as plastic bags and water bottles.
“This is my hobby,” she said. “This is what relaxes me, so I can spend hours and hours and hours doing it. I like to show that you can make beautiful stuff out of this instead of throwing it in the trash.”
Although reports are dire regarding the planet reaching a turning point at which it will dangerously imperil those living on coastlines and arid areas, most in attendance believed the crisis can be averted.
“I think we could,” said junior Harrison McClintock. “We’d have to do a lot more drastic measures than we’re doing right now. If we get started within the next year or so, I think it’s entirely possible to hit the numbers that people want us to hit.”
Gonser called climate change “a global problem, but what you do locally makes a difference. Our Earth Day event showcases what we’re doing as an institution, and what we’re doing locally to mitigate climate change and habitat destruction does have a global effect.”
Moreo, who oversees the school’s food forest program — it has three demonstration plots on the corner of 12th and Chestnut — said it employs regenerative techniques that increase soil diversity and provide other benefits.
“Regenerative agriculture is second to reducing fossil fuels in being able to pull carbon out of the atmosphere and return it to the soil,” Moreo said. “If we could get even half of the commercial farmers in Indiana to switch to regenerative agriculture methods, we would go a long way to reducing greenhouse gases.”
But Amiyah Simington a freshman from Springfield, Ill., fears we have already crossed the point of no return.
Asked if we can reverse the damage, she said, “I don’t think so. I think we’re too deep in.”
Nonetheless, she appreciates the gesture Earth Day represents.
“We only get one planet, so bringing everyone together for one day to remind them the different things we can do to keep our planet up, attempt to turn things around is a good thing.”
