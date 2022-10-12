Early voting began without a hitch Wednesday at the Vigo County Annex and Haute City Center.
Three-hundred people cast ballots at the voting centers, and 488 mail-in ballots were logged, according to the evening update at everyvotevigocounty.com.
Wednesday’s early voting was momentarily imperiled when concern arose that a fix that would put all candidates for a position on a single electronic voting screen would delay the process.
Initially, Vigo County Commissioner candidates Mark Clinkenbeard and Brendan Kearns did not appear on the same screen, nor did Vigo County Prosecutor candidates Terry Modesitt and Johnny Edward Vaughn. That caused some concern during a pre-election test of voting equipment.
After a pair of emergency meetings by the Vigo County Election Board, the problem was resolved.
Vigo County Chief Deputy Clerk LeAnna Moore assured voters that the fixes would be made on time, and they were.
“Everybody running (in a race) was on the same screen,” said David Braaten, who gave a wheelchair-bound neighbor a ride so she could vote, as well. “Voting was easy and it went well. Voting is very important, especially nowadays with a lot going on.”
“I didn’t see any problem,” added Thomas Eversole.
At the Vigo County Annex, seven voting booths were available; 11 were on hand at the Haute City Center, where voting took place in a former store where a mural on a wall proclaimed was once “inspiring women to look and feel beautiful.”
More than 100 had voted at the annex by noon and 55 had cast ballots at the mall by 1 p.m.
Johnny Vaughn was at the annex casting an early ballot for his son, who is running for prosecutor. He had also turned out for the sheriff’s race.
“Those are the two that are the biggest going on for our local area,” Vaughn said. “Those play heavily to everyday people’s lives in our community.”
Those two races were a factor for a number of early voters Wednesday — in the sheriff’s race, incumbent John Plasse is running against challenger Aaron Loudermilk. They both were at the top of Eversole’s mind, who said in those races, he voted for one of the incumbents.
“That’s our right and our privilege to vote, to get people in the offices necessary to run our country and cities in a proper way,” he added. “We have some good ones coming in.
Catherine Hall was also focused on the prosecutor and sheriff’s races while voting with her husband at Haute City Center. She said she voted Republican in those races, but not a straight ticket. She said she thought Plasse was a good man, but “John’s probably going to run for mayor someday, so he’s stacking up those stepping stones.”
“It’s important to get your voice heard,” she said. “If you’re going to sit and complain about things and not vote, then you really don’t have a voice. It’s important to get to know who your candidates are.”
Phyllis Lubbehusen said she turned out to vote for judicial candidate Noah Gambill, as well as for Plasse and Modesitt.
“I vote every year, and I will soon be 90, so that’s my story,” she said. “Voting is very, very important.”
Early voting will continue this week at Vigo County Annex and at Haute City Center, with other locations to be added in early November. Election Day is Nov. 8.
