Early voting rolling steadily along

While most government offices were closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day, two voting sites did remain open for early absentee voting for the November General Election.
Those sites are the Vigo County Annex and at Honey Creek Mall.
“It is a good sunny day,” said James Redicks as he exited the polling site Monday at the Vigo County Annex.
“It was real easy” to vote, Redicks said.
Thomas W. Horner voted with his wife, Diane.
“I am retired so we decided we would vote early,” Horner said.
Horner said he came to vote for city offices first, then on two referendums — one regarding a casino and one regarding funding for the Vigo County School Corp.
The Vigo County Annex had 51 voters cast a ballot as of 12:30 p.m., with an additional few voters minutes later.
“It has been slower today, but the Vigo County Annex is [otherwised] closed. It is busier then we expected for a mid-term election like this, but we have a lot of people from the county coming in to vote just on the two referendums,” said Jay Goodier, exit clerk.
“What is funny — sometimes in an election you have some people complain in a primary election there are only two people to vote on, but with the referendums, there is no complaining. No one is complaining. So I think the community understands what is going on with the two referendums and how to vote,” Goodier said.
This is a somewhat unusual year in that were it not for the countywide referendums, there would be only municipal elections in Vigo County.
The first ballot question asks if inland casino gaming should be permitted in Vigo County.
In the second (and separate) question, the Vigo County School Corp is seeking an increase in property taxes to generate roughly $7 million per year in additional operating income for eight years. The district also said it will make $4 million in cuts if its referendum passes and as much as $8 million in cuts if it does not.
Unofficially, 1,233 people cast an absentee ballot in the first four days of early voting for the November election.
Early absentee voting began Oct. 8. The annex had 140 people cast an absentee ballot on the first day; then 185 on Wednesday; then 201 Thursday; and 145 voted Friday.
Boice McCain, inspector at the voting site, said voting started slow Monday but picked up in the afternoon. By 3:30 p.m., 71 people had cast a vote.
At Honey Creek Mall, 59 people had voted as of 3:20 p.m. Monday.
“Today is our slowest day because the Post Office is closed, banks are closed and the courthouse is closed, but once people are in the mall, they see, ‘Oh let’s vote,’” said Anna O’Neill, an inspector at the mall voting site.
The mall had 114 people cast a ballot on the first day on Oct. 8. Then 131 on Wednesday; 151 on Thursday; and 166 people cast a vote on Friday.
The two voting sites will remain open Monday through Friday, with the Annex open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the mall 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Starting Oct. 29, six additional voting sites will be open. They are the IBEW Local No. 725, at 5675 E. Hulman Drive; Indiana National Guard Armory, 3614 Maple Avenue; International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 841, at 6801 S. U.S. 41; Vigo County Solid Waste Management, at 3230 E. Haythorne Avenue; Seelyville Town Hall, at 2299 W. Main St.; and Sugar Creek Fire Department, 5 S. 4th St., in West Terre Haute.
Those sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All eight of the early voting sites will be open on two Saturdays — Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, also from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On election day (Nov. 5), there will be 14 voting sites open for voters from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The six additional sites open on election day include CASY at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St.; Memorial United Methodist Church, 2701 Poplar St.; Lawton Byrum VFW Post No. 972, at 1111 Veteran Square; American Legion Post No. 104, at 2690 Fort Harrison Road; Vigo County Public Library, One Library Square; and Indiana State University Dede Activity Center in student union building at 550 Chestnut St.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.