Tuesday marked the start of early voting for the Indiana’s May 2 primary election.
The primary covers the municipal election for the city of Terre Haute, including mayor and city judge, as well as elections in the towns of West Terre Haute, Seelyville and Riley.
Two vote center locations are now open for early absentee voting. Those are Haute City Center, at 3401 S. U.S. 41, which is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Vigo County Annex, at 147 Oak St., open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both of those locations are open 28 days prior to the election.
On April 25, Indiana State University, at 559 Chestnut St., will also be an early voting center site. That site will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This site is open five days prior to the primary election.
In addition, vote centers open on the May 2 election day include Meadows Shopping Center at 300 S. 25th St.; IBEW Local No. 725 at 5675 Hulman Drive; Indiana National Guard at 3614 Maple Avenue; Vigo County Public Library, at One Library Square; Chances & Services for Youth Booker T. Washington Community Center at 1101 S. 13th St.; American Legion Post No. 104 at 2690 Fort Harrison Road; ISU; and West Vigo Schools Public Safety Building at 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute.
All vote centers on election day are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The county is also in charge of overseeing elections for the towns of West Terre Haute, Seelyville and Riley.
