Lines of eager voters formed at three vote centers Tuesday in Vigo County on the first day of in-person absentee balloting in Indiana.
"It's been crazy good," said Bill Shipman, inspector at The Meadows, who was quite busy assisting voters.
In-person early voting began at three sites in Vigo County: The Meadows, lower level; Haute City Center (formerly Honey Creek Mall); and Vigo County Annex. The Meadows and Haute City Center are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the annex from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"It is busy and we expected it," said LeAnna Moore, chief deputy clerk. "Overall, we are expecting 40,000 voters for this election, so this is a big one."
As of 3:30 p.m., 1,137 ballots had been cast at all three vote centers.
"That is exceptionally well for the first day," Moore said.
Vigo County has 72,797 registered voters, with an additional 1,271 pending voter registrations, said Vada Long, co-director of the county's Voter Registration Office.
"Those are voters who registered but we have to wait seven days to send an acknowledgement to them in the mail" before being entered into the voting system, Long said.
"We have another 500 who are being logged into the system who also registered before the deadline, many online," Long said.
About 10:45 a.m. today, 26 people stood in line at the Meadows voting center, which is located in the lower level.
Among them was Kelly Dumas, a retired teacher. "I was out for my morning walk and thought I'd stop in and get my vote counted, get it done and have it off my mind," she said.
The presidential election is a high priority for her, and she planned to vote for Joe Biden.
"I'd like to vote for the safety of our citizens and our country," she said. "He seems to be more in touch with what's going on in the country."
Voter Ron Funk said of his early voting, "The sooner I can get it done, the better off I am."
This election is "very important," he said. "We're going to lose our country. All this rioting stuff and no one wants to take control of it. It just seems to get worse and worse. The Democrats are like, just leave it alone. It will be okay."
Funk supports Donald Trump's re-election.
Also in line were Janice and Gary Smith, who said they wanted to "get it out of the way."
Another woman, who asked to remain unnamed, said "everything" in this election is important to her. She will vote for Biden. The current president "causes too much chaos," she said.
John Childs, a special deputy sheriff, said a waiting line stretched back about 30 feet from the Vigo County Annex just before 8 a.m. and remained steady, with eight to nine people in line outside the building through early afternoon. By about 2:30 p.m., lines had slowed at the county annex as well as at the other two vote centers.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt was among those fewer afternoon voters, casting a ballot about 2:20 p.m.
"I feel like it is my civic duty and I just want to get out and have my voice heard," Modesitt. "I want to avoid crowds as much as possible and I knew there were not very many people here at this time, so I just want to get it done."
Suzanne and Alan Clingerman were not far behind.
"Just want to get it over with," Alan Clingerman said.
"It is a nice day and we thought we'd better come," Suzanne said. "Voting for president is our main thing and also for school board," she said.
Karen Walden of Terre Haute was already on her way to the Haute City Center mall, so she decided to cast a ballot.
"I wanted to vote on the first day to get it over with, so I didn't forget," Walden said. "I voted at the mall because I had to be down here, anyway. I like the vote centers because they are convenient," she said.
"I wanted to vote for president. I voted for Trump because he works with the American people and is trying to bring back jobs that we have lost over the last administrations," Walden said.
The three early voting sites will remain open through the election, although all vote centers will be closed Monday, Nov. 2, with the exception of the County Annex, which will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on the day before Election Day.
All vote centers will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day (Nov. 3).
The Meadows, Haute City Center and Vigo County Annex also will be open Saturday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
Five additional vote centers will open Oct. 27.
Reporter Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.