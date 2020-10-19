Early turnout 'over the top' in Vigo County

More than 16,000 Vigo County voters have cast an absentee ballot in early voting.

Through Friday, Oct. 16, there were 16,588 absentee ballots casts, said LeAnna Moore, chief deputy clerk.

"It is [going] exceptionally well. This is over the top good," Moore said Monday.

"We are having about 1,100 to 1,500 voters a day since we opened vote centers," Moore said.

Vigo County has 73,495 registered voters, according to the Vigo County Voter Registration Office.

That means more than 22 percent of registered voters have cast a ballot so far.

In the 2016 presidential election, Vigo County was among the lowest in the state for voter turnout. A total of 40,667 Vigo County residents cast ballots in the November 2016 election, representing 51 percent of the county’s 79,517 registered voters. Fifty-nine percent of Vigo’s votes fell into the absentee category in the 2016 election.

The only two counties in 2016 with lower voter turnouts than Vigo’s 51 percent were Elkhart at 50 percent and Switzerland at 48 percent. Two other counties — Delaware and Crawford — matched Vigo with 51 percent.

The 2016 election brought a record 33 percent of Hoosier voters participating in early absentee ballot voting.

Currently, the Vigo County Annex, Haute Center City and The Meadows are open as Vigo County vote centers; they opened Oct. 6.

One week prior to the Nov. 3 election, another five voter centers will open.

Additional voter centers opening on Oct. 27 are the National Guard Armory, 3614 Maple Ave; Vigo County Solid Waste Management, 3230 E. Haythorne Ave.; IBEW Local No. 725, 5675 E. Hulman Drive; International Union of Operating Engineers Local 841; West Vigo Elementary Conference Center, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute.

On election day, all eight of those centers will be open, as will an additional 10 vote centers, for a total of 18 vote centers in Vigo County.

The 10 additional vote centers open on election day include Indiana State University Hulman Student Union, 550 Chestnut St.; Vigo County Public Library, 1 Library Square; CASY-Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St.; Plumbers & Steamfitters Union Local 157, 8707 E. Milner Ave.; American Legion Post 104, 2690 Fort Harrison Road; Sandcut Firehouse, 5970 E. Rio Grande Ave.; Pimento Firehouse, 2389 E. Cottom Drive; Boot City Opry, 11904 S US 41; New Goshen Firehouse, 9113 US 150, West Terre Haute; Maryland Community Church.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.