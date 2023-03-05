The Vigo County School Corp. has launched an Early College program that enables students to earn both a high school diploma and 30 college credits at no cost to them.
Early College is a program in Indiana created to ensure students have a plan with credentials to move on after high school, said Michelle Tracy, VCSC district counseling coach. In Vigo County, the program is offered in partnership with Ivy Tech Community College.
Students are grouped together and receive additional support to help them be successful in advanced placement/dual credit courses. Those who graduate through the Early College program have the opportunity to earn 30 credits that are transferable to any public institution in Indiana through the Indiana College Core, she said.
“The goal is for every Early College student to graduate with the Indiana College Core,” Tracy said. “We also hope to grow the program so this is available to all students in every high school, not just the Early College cohorts.”
It is a new program at North, South and West Vigo high schools. West Vigo started its program this fall and North and South will start their first cohort in fall 2023.
West Vigo’s program consists of 32 freshman.
“So far this year, our Early College cohort has been able to go on a couple of college visits, giving them a glimpse of what college looks like,” said Ashley Weir, West Vigo school counselor.
In addition, they are in a dual credit “Career Exploration” class with Cherish Easton and Sara Boyer from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The class teaches them about their strengths, weaknesses, interests, study and organizational skills and how to pass their classes.
“Although we are still in the beginning stages of becoming an Early College high school, we are so optimistic about this group of students’ growth and development as they progress through high school and get a jump start on their post-secondary plans,” Weir said.
Sierra Sinders, West Vigo freshman participating in Early College, saw the benefits when she first learned about it.
She’s hoping to finish high school with the 30 transferable credit hours.
“Even if I don’t get all those credits, I would be getting some sort of benefit when it comes to having knowledge from people who are experienced with going to college,” Sinders said. “They would be able to give me pointers on how to study and test taking. Maybe I’ll be more ready for college.”
On Feb. 6, families and prospective South Vigo freshmen — presently in eighth grade — learned about the new program, which will be called Southside Early College Academy.
“You are the very first class that has the opportunity to earn an entire year of college by the time you graduate with us in 2027,” said Candice Wilkins, South’s director of guidance.
At least 15 of the college credits must be earned through Ivy Tech. Students also can earn college credit through Advanced Placement courses/exams and other institutions where VCSC has agreements.
Early College “provides students with extensive support to meet high school graduation requirements, while preparing them to succeed in college,” according to a brochure.
Students chosen will benefit from a common homeroom time (student resource time); counselor check-ins; a dedicated study space; school supplies if needed; tutoring; a close-knit family environment and academically challenging classes.
To qualify, students complete the Early College application during eighth grade; it requires a review of attendance, ILEARN scores, other assessments and class work based on a teacher recommendation.
Students must take a knowledge assessment at the end of their eighth-grade year.
Early College participation is associated with higher rates of college enrollment and degree attainment, according to a 2019 study by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
The first year of the program, South expects to admit 30 to 40 students into the Academy.
“We understand that college is not everybody’s future goal,” Wilkins said. “At South, our goal is to make sure everybody has a plan and that everybody knows what they are doing after high school.”
Officials emphasized that once students begin the program, they establish a college transcript. If they don’t do well, that grade remains on the transcript.
“You have to be very diligent and sure you want to do this,” Wilkins said.
A VCSC Early College committee visited several schools across the state that have it.
While it initially sounded like a lot of work, after committee members met students who participate, “It has literally changed their lives. These are students who may or may not have been college bound, may or may not have the support to take college classes. And their lives were changed by this Early College program,” Wilkins said.
At South, student applications were to be turned in by Feb. 10, and coordinators then contacted the students’ schools for recommendations.
The high school decides who will participate.
Students not chosen can still seek the Indiana College Core and 30 college credits, but they would not receive the extra supports, said Sam Henry, South assistant principal. They may also have to pay some nominal credit hour fees depending on the college, although dual credit Ivy Tech courses are free.
While the program does not necessarily look at family income, “We want students who need that extra support in one way or another,” Henry said.
Since 2013, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education has partnered with the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis to designate and endorse high schools that qualify as endorsed Early College High Schools in Indiana.
Currently, there are 44 endorsed Early College High Schools. A map from CELL shows a list of endorsed, pursuing and emerging schools: https://cell.uindy.edu/files/echs-map.pdf
Laura Tucker, a CELL Early College coordinator, is providing technical assistance support for Vigo County.
The high schools in Vigo County are in a program development/initial implementation phase. “A lot of groundwork and planning has taken place. Early College endorsement in Indiana typically takes schools three to five years to obtain,” Tucker said. “This program takes time to build and all three schools have made substantial gains in the short time they have been developing their program.”
While it doesn’t exclude any students, endorsed Early Colleges target students from populations that are underrepresented in college, including low income, first generation, Black/Hispanic and other minority populations, Tucker said.
Among those interested in the South program was Summer Wilson, a Honey Creek Middle School eighth-grader. “I’d get to save money and meet new people,” she said after the Feb. 6 session at South Vigo.
Her mom said it would help the Early College students focus early on their career goals, and it would keep like-minded students together in a cohort.
Also interested was eighth-grader Micah Jarvis. “I think it’s a lot of work, but I think it’s a good challenge,” he said.
His mom, Chrissy, a teacher, said the program would provide a good jump start for him on future college plans. “He’s a motivated student and I think that opportunity being provided to start (college) with 30 hours is amazing.”
