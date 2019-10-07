Registered Vigo County voters can cast an absentee ballot starting today.
The voting sites opening today are the Vigo County Annex, 147 Oak St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Honey Creek Mall, 3401 S. U.S. 41, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Both of these sites also will be open during the same hours on two Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
Starting Oct. 29 and running through Nov. 2, six additional voting centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those voting sites include IBEW Local No. 725, at 5675 E. Hulman Drive; Indiana National Guard Armory, at 3614 Maple Avenue; International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 841, at 6801 S. U.S. 41; Vigo County Solid Waste Management, at 3230 E. Haythorne Avenue; Seelyville Town Hall, at 2299 W. Main St.; and Sugar Creek Fire Department, at 5 S. Fourth Street, West Terre Haute.
All of those vote centers, plus six more, will be open on Election Day on Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The six additional vote centers open on Election Day include the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St.; Memorial United Methodist Church, 2701 Poplar St.; Lawton Byrum VFW Post 972, 1111 Veteran Square; American Legion Post No. 104, 2690 Fort Harrison Road; Vigo County Public Library, 1 Library Square; Indiana State University Student Union, 550 Chestnut St.
Contested elections include mayor of Terre Haute, two district and three at-large Terre Haute City Council seats, and four candidates seeking three town council seats in West Terre Haute.
Voters countywide can cast a vote on two referendum questions.
The first asks if inland casino gaming should be permitted in Vigo County.
In the second (and separate) question, the Vigo County School Corp is seeking an increase in property taxes to generate roughly $7 million per year in additional operating income for eight years. The district also said it will make $4 million in cuts if its referendum passes and as much as $8 million in cuts if it does not.
