Terre Haute firefighters quickly dispatched of a fire in a heavy-duty dump truck early Wednesday morning, Fire Chief Bill Berry reported.
The alarm came in at 2:46 a.m. for a fire at 375 S. First St., near CenterPoint Energy. A 2021 Chevy 6500 heavy duty dump truck was on fire inside the garage of the building, but the building's sprinkler system had been activated prior to firefighters' arrival, and the fire was quickly brought under control.
There were no injuries from the fire. The cause remains under investigation.
