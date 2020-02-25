Duke Energy employees at Vermillion county’s Cayuga Generating Station have donated $10,000 to the Riley Children’s Foundation, the fundraising arm of Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis.
The funds are raised through an online auction, with auction items donated by plant employees and key vendors.
“We are so grateful to the employees and vendors of the Duke Energy Cayuga Generating Station for coming together to support Riley kids and their families,” said Alane Helmer, the hospital’s assistant vice president for corporate and foundation giving. “Their combined generosity will bring hope to the thousands of families cared for at Riley Hospital for Children, including high-risk pregnant mothers and their babies.”
Rick Burger of Duke Energy said member’s of Cayuga’s employee committee nominated several nonprofit organizations to receive the donation.
“Several employees mentioned children or grandchildren who had received treatment at Riley, so giving the money to the hospital’s foundation was an easy choice,” Burger said.
