Duke Energy hopes to have power entirely restored this afternoon after an outage north of Terre Haute that was reported about 5:30 a.m. It affected 484 customers in the area of Rio Grand Avenue and Gallagher Road.
Duke spokesman Rick Burger said the cause was a piece of line equipment known as a sleeve clamp failing, with lines then disconnecting and bringing other lines down with them. About 15 to 20 expanses of line were impacted.
Burger said about 30 personnel were still working on repairs early this afternoon, and they hope to have power restored to all customers by 3 or 4 p.m. today.
